Mavs GM Nico Harrison Speaks on JaVale McGee's Slow Start to Season

So far this season, Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee has played his way out of the starting lineup. GM Nico Harrison recently discussed McGee's slow start.

In the offseason, the Dallas Mavericks made a big move in acquiring Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets via trade.

Alongside Wood, the Mavs also added veteran center JaVale McGee in attempt to bolster their frontcourt.

Mavs GM Nico Harrison made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday to talk about the team’s season so far, Wood's role, and the disappointing play of McGee.

"I think with JaVale, we're waiting for JaVale to be JaVale," said Harrison. "But, part of the reason why we brought him in, this guy has won three championships over the last four years. Definitely a veteran presence and he's been in the league a long time so we're also not trying to burn him out in the first part of the season. He's the guy that you're going to need down the stretch.

"I think the biggest thing with veterans is making sure that you don't kill them early in the season and let them catch their legs and I think that's what we're waiting for JaVale to get his stride, catch his legs which he'll do."

In 15 games played, McGee is averaging just 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game while being a -30 on the season. After starting in the first seven games, Mavs coach Jason Kidd opted to start Dwight Powell at center in place of McGee.

For McGee, the Mavericks signed him to a three-year deal to upgrade their rim protection and rebounding, which he flashed on a handful of occasions with the Phoenix Suns last season. Now 20 games into the young season, Dallas ranks dead last in the league in team rebounding and second-to-last in block per game.

"I think that's what JaVale needs to bring to us is more improved rebounding and just his presence," said Harrison.

If rebounding and rim protection isn't something that McGee can eventually provide, don't expect to see much of him out on the floor for the rest of the year.

