Mavs Donuts: 2 Dallas Scorers, But Porzingis Hurt?

Here's a look at 12 of the NBA day's biggest storylines, featuring the Dallas Mavericks

We're bringing back 'Mavs Donuts' to DallasBasketball.com with a little bit of a twist. So grab your morning cup of coffee, warm up your donut in the microwave and scroll on through today's dozen items you need to know about.

DONUT 1: MAVS FALL SHORT

The Mavs couldn't get it done last night against the Timberwolves, as they lost on the road, 111-105. Check out our game recap here.

The Mavericks started the season 9-4. They are 5-11 since.

“The message to the guys is we got to keep fighting and stay together,” coach Jason Kidd said. “Our spirit is still high. No one’s going to feel sorry for you if you’re shorthanded in this league.''

DONUT 2: COVID CREEPS BACK

Ah, shorthanded indeed.

As of Sunday at 4 p.m., 71 NBA players were in health and safety protocols. Three games were postponed yesterday and tonight's game between the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors is postponed.

Said the Mavs' Dorian Finney-Smith said: “Hopefully, we don’t have to shut down the league.”

Take a look at our tracker here - which as of the weekend included two Mavs players and now includes staffers Darrell Armstrong and Jared Dudley - to keep up with all Mavs and NBA-related COVID updates.

DONUT 3: POOR-ZINGIS

Kristaps Porzingis left last night's game with foot soreness and did not return. How serious is this "foot soreness?" Will it cause Porzingis to miss a handful of games like his "back soreness'' did at the beginning of the season? Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for more updates on this situation.

DONUT 4: LEGEND-ARY

The Texas Legends play in their first game of the Las Vegas G-League Showcase today at 1 p.m. CT on NBA TV. Tune in to watch some potential Mavs prospects in action!

DONUT 5: JUSTIN JACKSON DEPARTS DALLAS

Former Dallas Maverick Justin Jackson, who was most recently with the Legends and won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks last season, signed a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics.

And speaking of comings and goings: Dallas just signed a G-Leaguer to help with its body shortage. Story here.

DONUT 6: THJ TIME?

In his first start since November 29, Hardaway Jr. dropped 28 points, one shy of his season-high. It makes us wonder if Jason Kidd will keep THJ in the starting five moving forward.

Mavs general manager Nico Harrison joined Mark Followill on the Mavs' broadcast last night and referred to Hardaway Jr. as a "starter."

DONUT 7: HOLIDAY SPIRIT

Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis all participated in a toy drive on Friday, giving back to the Dallas community and putting a lot of smiles on a lot of faces this holiday season.

DONUT 8: DORIAN DROPS SEASON-HIGH

Dorian Finney-Smith scored a season-high 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 shooting from deep last night in Minnesota. His previous season-high was 17 points in Dallas' November 23rd overtime win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

DONUT 9: ON THIS DAY, 2006

Allen Iverson was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers, who he once led to the NBA Finals, to the Denver Nuggets in a blockbuster trade package headlined by Andre Miller.

DONUT 10: PISTON POWER

The Detroit Pistons, headlined by standout rookie Cade Cunningham, snapped their 14-game losing streak yesterday in a 100-90 win over the Miami Heat.

DONUT 11: GRIZZLIES COOL DOWN

The Grizzlies entered last night winners of 10 of their last 11, but fell at home to the Blazers. The lone loss in the 11-game stretch before last night came at the hands of the Mavs on December 9.

DONUT 12: WHAT'S NEXT

The Mavs are off Monday, but are back in business Tuesday night at home against these same Timberwolves. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT. Can Hardaway stay hot? Is there a way for Dallas to fix this offense and all the rest?

Said Hardaway Jr.: “If I had the answer, then I’d tell you, boss."