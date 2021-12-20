Mavs Donuts: 2 Dallas Scorers, But Porzingis Hurt?

Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    Mavs Donuts: Hardaway Jr. & Finney-Smith Score, but Kristaps Porzingis Hurt?

    Here's a look at 12 of the NBA day's biggest storylines, featuring the Dallas Mavericks
    Author:

    We're bringing back 'Mavs Donuts' to DallasBasketball.com with a little bit of a twist. So grab your morning cup of coffee, warm up your donut in the microwave and scroll on through today's dozen items you need to know about.

    DONUT 1: MAVS FALL SHORT 

    The Mavs couldn't get it done last night against the Timberwolves, as they lost on the road, 111-105. Check out our game recap here.

    The Mavericks started the season 9-4. They are 5-11 since.

    “The message to the guys is we got to keep fighting and stay together,” coach Jason Kidd said. “Our spirit is still high. No one’s going to feel sorry for you if you’re shorthanded in this league.''

    DONUT 2: COVID CREEPS BACK 

    Ah, shorthanded indeed.

    As of Sunday at 4 p.m., 71 NBA players were in health and safety protocols. Three games were postponed yesterday and tonight's game between the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors is postponed. 

    Said the Mavs' Dorian Finney-Smith said: “Hopefully, we don’t have to shut down the league.”

    Take a look at our tracker here - which as of the weekend included two Mavs players and now includes staffers Darrell Armstrong and Jared Dudley - to keep up with all Mavs and NBA-related COVID updates.

    DONUT 3: POOR-ZINGIS 

    Kristaps Porzingis left last night's game with foot soreness and did not return. How serious is this "foot soreness?" Will it cause Porzingis to miss a handful of games like his "back soreness'' did at the beginning of the season? Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for more updates on this situation.

    DONUT 4: LEGEND-ARY 

    The Texas Legends play in their first game of the Las Vegas G-League Showcase today at 1 p.m. CT on NBA TV. Tune in to watch some potential Mavs prospects in action!

    DONUT 5: JUSTIN JACKSON DEPARTS DALLAS 

    Former Dallas Maverick Justin Jackson, who was most recently with the Legends and won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks last season, signed a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics.

