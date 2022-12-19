Mavs' Josh Green Out 'Another Couple Weeks'

Josh Green has been the Dallas Mavericks most efficient two-way player this season, but it looks like he's going to be out for at least the next three games due to a lingering elbow injury ... and perhaps a little longer than that.

Third-year shooting guard Josh Green has had a great start to the 2022-23 season for the Dallas Mavericks, as he's averaging seven points in 20 minutes per game off the bench while shooting 58.3 percent from the field, including 44.4 percent from deep – all of those numbers being career-highs.

Although his points per game aren't eye-popping, his efficiency is, and he's also arguably overtaken Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock as the best perimeter defender the Mavs have. The 22 year old has quietly become one of the better young two-way rotation players in the league this season, but due to a lingering elbow sprain, it looks like Green is going to miss a little more time before returning to action for Dallas.

"I won’t be playing this road trip," Green told the Dallas Morning News ahead of Monday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. "I really couldn’t tell you [a timeframe]. Doing as much treatment as I can, but we’re going to revisit it in another couple weeks."

After Monday's game, the Mavs will take on the Timberwolves once again on Wednesday before finishing up their three-game road trip on Friday against the Houston Rockets. Following the road trip, the Mavs will return home to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for a primetime Christmas Day matchup at American Airlines Center. We already know Lakers star Anthony Davis is going to miss that one, and it looks like we can pencil out Green as well if his "couple weeks" assessment is accurate.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.