Mavs vs. Clippers Injury Updates: Paul George OUT; Will Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard Play?

When the Dallas Mavericks rekindle their rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, both teams will be shorthanded. Paul George is expected to miss the game for L.A., and Luka Doncic's status is still uncertain for Dallas.

After getting an up-close view of the Georgia Bulldogs demolishing TCU in the College Football Playoff, superstar Luka Doncic and coach Jason Kidd are ready to resume their five-game road trip as the Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night.

However, the rekindling of this rivalry could be missing some juice, as both teams are coming into this matchup a little beat up.

On the Mavs' side, Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor strain), Josh Green (elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring tear) will all remain out. Dallas has been without that trio of key contributors for about a month now, but the hope is that Finney-Smith and Green are close to returning. Kleber, on the other hand, is likely out for the rest of the season, although the Mavs haven't come out and officially said that yet.

Doncic, who loves putting up monster numbers on the Clippers whenever he gets the opportunity, is listed as being questionable for Tuesday night with left ankle soreness. After missing Sunday's 120-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, though, it wouldn't be a shock to see Doncic back in action against the Clippers.

On the Clippers' side, both Paul George (hamstring soreness) and Luke Kennard (calf soreness) are listed as being out. Kawhi Leonard doesn't usually play in back-to-backs, but as of early Tuesday morning, he wasn't listed on the Clippers' injury report after playing 38 minutes in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

The Mavs are currently fourth in the West with a 23-18 record and have won eight of their last 10 games – eight of their last nine when Doncic plays. The Clippers are sixth in the West with a 21-21 record and have lost seven of their last 10 games, including six straight.

