Mavs’ Luka Answers: NBA All-Star Game In COVID Era?

DALLAS - Someday, almost certainly, Luka Doncic will be a go-to voice when it comes to issues like this year’s controversial All-Star Game decision.

But for now, LeBron James is that voice.

"I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year," Los Angeles Lakers superstar James said. "I don't even understand why we're having an All-Star Game."

At 36, James actually has the sway to impact the league’s decision. Doncic, however, at age 21 and in just this third NBA season, seems to understand that “go with the flow” is presently the best policy for him.

“For me it’s whatever is going to be is going to be,” the Dallas Mavericks star said.

The game, presently scheduled for March 7 in Atlanta, is meant to showcase the league’s finest talent and meant to be an annual celebration. James and others are increasingly suggesting, essentially, that this might not be the time or place for “celebration.”

Regardless of whether there is an All-Star Game, there will continue to be All-Star voting. James and Doncic are among this All-Star Game’s leading vote-getters.

It is LeBron’s place to say things like playing this event would be “a slap in the face.”

And Luka’s self-determined place?

“If I get selected then obviously I will be grateful and take advantage of the opportunity,” said Doncic, the Slovenian standout currently averaging 27.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 9.5 assists this season “If not, then I will enjoy my time off.”

