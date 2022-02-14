Skip to main content

Mavs Luka Doncic Named Western Conference Player Of Week

After an extraordinary three-game stretch, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic wins his first Western Conference Player of the Week award of the season.

The NBA officially announced that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is the recipient of the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Feb. 7 through Feb. 13. It is the first time this season that Doncic has won the award.

USATSI_17674395
USATSI_17674396
USATSI_17674389
USATSI_17657005_168388359_lowres
USATSI_17659111_168388359_lowres

Leading the Mavericks to a 2-1 record in this three-game span, Doncic averaged 43.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. He did so while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc. 

Doncic produced the second-highest scoring performance in Mavericks history with 51 points against the LA Clippers in the first of two matchups. In doing so, he also scored 28 points in the first quarter—more than any player in the NBA has scored within a single quarter this season. 

In his 51-point outing, Doncic became the fist member of the Mavericks to reach the 50-point threshold in a single game since Dirk Nowitzki had 51 points against the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the 2006 Western Conference Finals. 

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17659111_168388359_lowres
Play

Mavs Luka Doncic Named Western Conference Player Of Week

After an extraordinary three-game stretch, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic wins his first Western Conference Player of the Week award of the season.

3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago
D7F6C0BC-66E6-4DE5-B57F-67201D068F99
Play

Needed Change of Scenery: Mavs Bertans Exposes Wizards' Chemistry Issues

Newly-acquired Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans spoke of his time with the Washington Wizards during a recent media session.

44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
cade luka
Play

Pistons Wanted Jalen Brunson Trade; Mavs Asked for Cade Cunningham

Between Hardaway Jr. drawing interest from the Pistons in his free agency to Brunson and Finney-Smith, the pattern is clear: Detroit has an eye for the Mavericks' supporting cast pieces.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

In his followed up performance against the Clippers, Doncic recorded 45 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists. He finished with a combined 96 points scored in the consecutive matchups against Los Angeles. 

When considering the 'worst' performance of Doncic's week from a basic stats standpoint featured totals of 33 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists against the Detroit Pistons, it's easy to see why he won this award fairly easily. 

The production Doncic provided the Mavericks during this stretch has been part of a larger trend. He is averaging 35.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 10.5 assists since not being voted an All-Star starter in late January.

USATSI_17659111_168388359_lowres
News

Mavs Luka Doncic Named Western Conference Player Of Week

3 minutes ago
D7F6C0BC-66E6-4DE5-B57F-67201D068F99
News

Needed Change of Scenery: Mavs Bertans Exposes Wizards' Chemistry Issues

44 minutes ago
cade luka
News

Pistons Wanted Jalen Brunson Trade; Mavs Asked for Cade Cunningham

1 hour ago
Luka V-Day
News

Mavs Valentine's Day Donuts: Porzingis Trade 'Ripple Effect'; NBA Roundup

2 hours ago
FA83CD1A-F89B-48FB-893B-F588867EACE1
News

Why Did Raptors Back Out of Porzingis Trade with Mavs?

7 hours ago
USATSI_16903451
News

'Cutting Losses': Mavs Took 'Urgent Step Toward Change' with Porzingis Trade

21 hours ago
Nets__Spencer_Dinwiddie_Mavs__Luka_Doncic_named_Players_of_the_Week
News

Mavs Film Room: How Will Spencer Dinwiddie Fit?

Feb 13, 2022
USATSI_17674389
News

Doncic, Brunson Not Enough as Clippers Snap Mavs' Win Streak

Feb 12, 2022