Mavs Luka Doncic Named Western Conference Player Of Week

After an extraordinary three-game stretch, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic wins his first Western Conference Player of the Week award of the season.

The NBA officially announced that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is the recipient of the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Feb. 7 through Feb. 13. It is the first time this season that Doncic has won the award.

Leading the Mavericks to a 2-1 record in this three-game span, Doncic averaged 43.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. He did so while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Doncic produced the second-highest scoring performance in Mavericks history with 51 points against the LA Clippers in the first of two matchups. In doing so, he also scored 28 points in the first quarter—more than any player in the NBA has scored within a single quarter this season.

In his 51-point outing, Doncic became the fist member of the Mavericks to reach the 50-point threshold in a single game since Dirk Nowitzki had 51 points against the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the 2006 Western Conference Finals.

In his followed up performance against the Clippers, Doncic recorded 45 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists. He finished with a combined 96 points scored in the consecutive matchups against Los Angeles.

When considering the 'worst' performance of Doncic's week from a basic stats standpoint featured totals of 33 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists against the Detroit Pistons, it's easy to see why he won this award fairly easily.

The production Doncic provided the Mavericks during this stretch has been part of a larger trend. He is averaging 35.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 10.5 assists since not being voted an All-Star starter in late January.