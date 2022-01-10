Mavs Donuts: Elite Dallas Defense Busts Bulls’ Win Streak

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: MAVS BREAK ONE STREAK AND CONTINUE ANOTHER

The Mavs broke the Chicago Bulls' NBA-best nine-game win streak last night in Dallas. Now, the Mavericks are tied with the league's second-longest win streak at six.

DONUT 2: BULLOCK SIGNING PROVING TO PAY OFF

How good has Reggie Bullock been lately? Grant Afseth dives into the film room to dissect his recent play and how he has been critical to the team's recent success.

DONUT 3: DOES 'DOE-DOE' GET A RAISE?

Dorian Finney-Smith has been the team's 'glue guy' all season long and he's a free agent at the end of the season. Will the Mavs pay up?

DONUT 4: BOOGIE TO DENVER ... BUT WAS HE DALLAS-BOUND AT ONE POINT?

DeMarcus Cousins is set to sign with the Denver Nuggets, but he nearly made Dallas his next destination.

DONUT 5: DID THE NELSONS GET AN INVITE?

The Nelsons say so, but Mark Cuban tells DallasBasketball.com a different version of events.

DONUT 6: DILLON BROOKS OUT; HOW DOES THAT AFFECT THE MAVS?

The Grizzlies are set to face the Mavericks twice in the next couple of weeks ... and the Grizzlies are set to be without one of their best players.

DONUT 7: ON THIS DAY, 2003

The NBA announces that Charlotte has been awarded NBA an expansion franchise. The team would eventually become the Charlotte Bobcats, and later, the modern-day Charlotte Hornets. The original Charlotte Hornets relocated to New Orleans ahead of the 2002-03 season. That team eventually would become the New Orleans Pelicans.

DONUT 8: KLAY'S BACK

After 2.5 years away from an NBA game, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson returned Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson scored 17 points in 20 minutes of a Warriors' 96-82 win.

DONUT 9: GRIZZ GET IT DONE VS. LAKERS

Despite not having Dillon Brooks available, the Grizz got it done in L.A. for the second consecutive day in a 127-119 win over the Lakers.

DONUT 10: KYLE KUZMA DID WHAT?!!?

Want to guess who led the league in rebounds Sunday night? Not many would guess Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, who had 22 boards to go with 27 points, in a 102-100 win over the Orlando Magic.

DONUT 11: KAT GOES FOR 40

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns scored 40 points and added nine boards and seven dimes in a 141-123 win over the Houston Rockets.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavericks will take a bite out of the Big Apple against Julius Randle and the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT Wednesday night.