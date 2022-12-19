Mavs Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play vs. Timberwolves?

Luka Doncic was sidelined for the Dallas Mavericks' recent loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. What's his status against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Dallas Mavericks played on the second night of a back-to-back in their 100-99 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Luka Doncic was among the key Mavs players to be sidelined due to injury. Will he play on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Mavs announced their injury report for Monday's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) have both already been ruled out. Also, Jaden Hardy was assigned to the G League.

The other players on the list are all considered as being questionable: Davis Bertans (non-Covid illness), Luka Doncic (right quadricep strain), Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-Covid illness), and Dwight Powell (left thigh contusion).

Against the Cavs, the Mavs deployed Kemba Walker in the starting lineup for the first time this season with Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie both sidelined. Walker made the most of his opportunity by recording 32 points, five rebounds, and seven assists in 42 minutes.

It remains to be seen what Walker's role will be once the team is healthier, but he left a major impression. Much of his situation is based on the way his knee feels, which makes not being listed on the injury report after playing over 40 minutes encouraging.

"I think all of those things are all on the board with talking about with the group: Looking at C-Wood starting, looking at Kemba getting more minutes," Kidd said when asked about the possible personnel changes going forward after the loss to the Cavs.

Christian Wood started for just the second time this season and offered Walker with a significant boost. He finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 43 minutes. He is likely to remain in the first unit with Kleber and Powell still sidelined.

Spencer Dinwiddie, who was out against the Cavs due to knee injury maintenance, is no longer on the injury report. Again, it just remains to be seen if Doncic among other Mavs players will be available to participate on Monday.

