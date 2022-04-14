Skip to main content

Luka Doncic Expected To Miss Game 1 of Mavs vs. Jazz Series

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is expected to be sidelined for Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz.

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz are set to play Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday. Much of the attention has been placed on the injury status of Luka Doncic as he continues to recover from a left calf strain. 

Doncic suffered the calf strain in Sunday's 130-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs and an MRI on Monday confirmed the diagnosis. With five full days to work with between the Mavericks' regular-season finale and the day of Game 1, there isn't much time in terms of a potential turnaround, which raised doubt about his status. 

According to Shams Charania on Stadium, the Mavericks are expected to be without Doncic for Game 1. His injury status remains day-to-day, the mention of a 7-to-10 day potential recovery window that Charania noted aligns with a Grade 1 strain. 

Given the nature of Doncic's injury, around-the-clock treatment is required as the tip-off for Game 1 continues to approach. There haven't been significant breakthroughs in the process yet, but regardless, there's been positivity from the Mavericks about Doncic's outlook overall to play in the series. 

With no timeline yet available for Doncic's return, the Mavericks will have to prepare for each of the main possible outcomes. With Doncic unable to play in Game 1, the starting backcourt will consist of Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie has played a pivotal role for the Mavericks since being acquired by the team in part of the mid-season Kristaps Porzingis trade. While his skill-set can help fill some of the void, there's no true way to replace a top-five player in the NBA. 

It's difficult to project a potential timetable for Doncic's return without knowledge of the severity of his calf strain. If it's a Grade 1 strain, the recovery process can range anywhere from one-to-three weeks. 

The Mavericks are scheduled to play Game 2 of the series late Monday night (8:30 p.m ET) on NBA TV. As far as Game 3 is concerned, there is a two-day gap with the travel involved to get to Salt Lake City, which is great news for Doncic and the Mavs.

