Mavs Sweep Spurs in Finale; Dallas to Face Utah in First Round

The Dallas Mavericks are officially the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoff bracket.

The Dallas Mavericks came into Sunday night's season finale against the San Antonio Spurs winners of three-straight games and eight of their last 10. Although this game ended up not meaning much for either team in the standings, bragging rights and pride were at stake, as the Mavs attempted to sweep the regular-season series with the Spurs for the first time in franchise history.

The Mavs swept the Spurs for the first time ever.

Doncic fights through contact.

Doncic drives to the cup.

Dallas did just that, as it put San Antonio away by the final score of 130-120. The Mavs finished the season with a 52-30 record, which the Play-In Tournament-bound Spurs finished 34-48. The Mavs are officially the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoff bracket and will face the Utah Jazz in the first round.

Although sweeping the Spurs should've produced nothing but good feelings, a dark cloud formed over the night, as superstar Luka Doncic left the game in the third quarter with what the team called a calf strain. The injury isn't believed to be significant, but Doncic did not return game. He finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in just 29 minutes.

Jalen Brunson (18), Dorian Finney-Smith (16) and Dwight Powell (12) joined Doncic as starters to score in double figures. Brunson also pitched in six rebounds and five assists while only recording one turnover.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Doncic passes as Murray defends.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Doncic utilizes a Bullock screen.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Doncic strikes a pose after hitting a deep 3-pointer.

When Doncic went out with his injury, two-way contract player and designated team hype man Theo Pinson picked up the slack by putting up a career-high 16 points on 5-5 shooting from the field in 14 minutes. Since two-way players aren't eligible to play in the postseason, it was fun to see Pinson go out on a high note.

Next up, the Mavs will open the first round of the playoffs at AAC in Game 1 against the Jazz. Dallas and Utah split the season series 2-2. Despite Utah's late-season struggles, the combination of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell is still a formidable duo with ample playoff experience. The Mavs should be favored to win the series, but don't be shocked if the Jazz make it tough on them.

