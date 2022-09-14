Mavs Talk: Luka Doncic's Lawsuit, Maxi Kleber's New Contract & More

As the NBA season approaches, Dallas Mavericks buzz is increasing. On this week's episode of the Mavs Outsiders podcast, Reese and Bibs are back to talk about actual basketball, new contracts, potential changes coming for the NBA, and some off-court drama as well.

The first item on the docket was Maxi Kleber's contract extension. Resident Maxi supporters, the Outsiders discuss Kleber's three-year, $33 million extension and how they feel about the amount, the length, and the idea of giving him the deal this early.

The next topic goes to the opposite end of the spectrum and discusses Luka Doncic's legal drama. Doncic and his mother are locked in a legal battle over the rights to the current trademark she holds on his name. Unfortunately, for all sides involved, things are already looking nasty. The rumors make it clear that this is not a black-and-white issue, and the Outsiders lay out all the known details as of now.

For a change of pace, Reese and Bibs transition to a discussion about the fourth episode of She-Hulk. There are spoilers so skip this section if you are not caught up on the show.

Getting back to basketball, though, the guys then talk about EuroBasket 2022 through the Round of 16. The tournament has been thrilling from the very beginning, and it's fun to have high-quality basketball being played as we wait for the NBA regular season to return.

Doncic and Slovenia play Poland on Wednesday afternoon, and if they win, they'll play the winner of France vs. Italy Friday in the semifinals. Win vs. France/Italy and Slovenia will play in the title game on Sunday. The next Mavs Outsiders episode will be after EuroBasket concludes.

Finally, the guys discussed the idea of the NBA implementing an in-season tournament next season and Mark Cuban's comments on the Mavs' involvement. Bibs and Reese have different thoughts on this topic in particular, but where do you land?

Note: Sometimes ads are added at the beginning of the pod, so adjust these timestamps by 1 minute if needed. You can listen to the entire episode below.

00:00 - 2:45 Intros

02:47 - 22:22 Basketball Talk 1

Maxi Contract (through 8:50)

Luka vs. His Mom

23:30 - 46:53 She-Hulk

50:00 - 01:15:50 Basketball Talk 2

Eurobasket (through 1:03:30)

In-Season Tournament

Enjoy!

As always, you can find Bibs and Reese on Twitter @Bibscorner and @MindofReese. Make sure you're following the show on Twitter @MavsOutsiders and Instagram @MavsOutsidersPod.

Use code TBPN on Draftkings.com or hit the sign-up link here: (https://tinyurl.com/DKAMAZE) for a chance to win BIG! Help support the show and The Basketball Podcast Network.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.