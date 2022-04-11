Will the Dallas Mavericks superstar be ready to go for Saturday’s Game 1 vs. the Utah Jazz?

Although the Dallas Mavericks put a nice cap on what was their best season in over a decade by sweeping the San Antonio Spurs for the first time ever, worry over superstar Luka Doncic’s status for the first round of the playoffs ensued as he strained his calf on Sunday night.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Doncic strikes a pose. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports The Mavs will face the Jazz in the first round. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Can the Mavs potentially beat the Jazz without Doncic?

In a game that the Mavs had to win in order to have any shot at the third seed in the West, coach Jason Kidd was planning to sit all of his starters in the fourth quarter based on the Warriors-Pelicans score at the time. Unfortunately, though, Doncic endured a fluke calf injury before the Mavs got to that point.

On Monday, the MRI results for Doncic’s calf were revealed. He officially has a calf strain, as expected, but the severity of the sprain has not yet been made known. The Mavs have not set a timetable for Doncic’s return.

Knowing Doncic, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he ended up being ready to go for Game 1 against the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center on Saturday. He’s as tough of a player as they come, he’s got nearly a full week off before the start of the postseason, and he has one of the best training staffs in the world led by Director of Player Health and Performance, Casey Smith.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Doncic drives to the rim. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports Doncic vs. Lonnie Walker IV. Tim Heitman/Getty Images Dwight Powell now holds the Mavs’ franchise record for most consecutive made field goals (18).

Whether Doncic plays or not, the Mavs are still capable of beating the Jazz, although they won’t be favored to do so. In the two games Doncic hasn’t played in since the Mavs traded Kristaps Porzingis, Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 31 points and 6.5 assists while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from 3-point range. Dallas won both of those games.

The Mavs tied the Jazz in their regular-season series, 2-2. In the two losses, the Mavs only lost by four and five points, respectively, and the four-point loss was on Christmas Day when Dallas had to start Sterling Brown and Frank Ntilikina due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com this week for extensive Mavs playoffs coverage.