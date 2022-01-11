Mavs Donuts: Josh Green 'Buy Or Sell'; Myles Tuner to Dallas?

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: LUKA RETURNS IN ROUT VS. BULLS

In his return from a one-game absence, Luka Doncic led his team to a 113-99 taming of the streaking Chicago Bulls Sunday evening. How strong was he in his triple-double effort?

DONUT 2: JAQUORI JETS OFF

The Mavericks waived two-way player JaQuori McLaughlin to open up a two-way contract. Who will take the two-way contract next?

DONUT 3: JOSH GETS THE GREEN LIGHT

Second-year player Josh Green has taken several strides in his game lately. What's the reason behind this recent blossoming?

DONUT 4: BUT COULD THAT BE A GREEN LIGHT OUT OF TOWN?

Green is the youngest piece of value that the buying Mavericks could sell at the deadline. Is he being used for trade bait or for the longterm?

DONUT 5: MYLES TO THE MAVS?

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly in the sweepstakes for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner.

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 2000

San Antonio Spurs center and future Hall of Famer David Robinson is inducted to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

DONUT 7: HORNETS BUZZ BY BUCKS

Charlotte Hornets guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier combined for 50 points in their second consecutive win over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks ... Hornets win 103-99.

DONUT 8: CELTICS GRAB OT WIN VS. PACERS

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a 101-98 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers.

DONUT 9: CADE CATCHES CAREER-HIGH IN WIN VS. JAZZ

No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham led his Detroit Pistons with 29 points and eight assists in a 126-116 upset win over the Utah Jazz.

DONUT 10: NO DAME? NO PROBLEM FOR BLAZERS IN WIN VS. NETS

Damian Lillard is set to be shut down for the team's upcoming road trip, but the team won its second consecutive game without him. This time against the Brooklyn Nets in a 114-108 victory.

DONUT 11: CAVS SQUEAK BY KINGS

Six Cleveland Cavaliers scored in double figures and won a tight game against the Sacramento Kings. Cavs 109, Kings 108

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavericks will take a bite out of the Big Apple tonight against Julius Randle and the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT tomorrow night.