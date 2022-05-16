Skip to main content

Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Roasts Lil Wayne For Luka Doncic Trash Talk

Rapper Lil Wayne took talked trash to Luka Doncic on Twitter earlier in the Dallas Mavericks’ series against the Phoenix Suns. Doncic, and Mark Cuban got the last laugh.

During Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks’ Western Conference semifinals series with the Phoenix Suns, rapper Lil Wayne took a shot at Luka Doncic on social media while watching Dallas handle Phoenix at American Airlines Center for the second game in a row.

“Luka a ho,” tweeted Wayne, as Doncic went on to put up 26 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists in the Mavs 111-101 win to tie the series at 2-2.

3B1A9872-0C69-4458-ABAC-4B527EA999CF
7E400FFB-C7D2-4489-AB48-ED54B4771BAC
gettyimages-1240698480-594x594

As the series eventually went to a winner-take-all Game 7 in Phoenix on Sunday night, Wayne was sitting courtside in hopes of seeing Chris Paul and Devin Booker put the Mavs away. 

Instead, he witnessed a solar eclipse, as Dallas blew out Phoenix to the tune of 123-90. Mavs owner Mark Cuban took the opportunity to roast Wayne for what he said about Doncic in the perfect way… with lyrics from Wayne’s song, “Uproar.”

Paul and Booker finished Game 7 with 11 and 10 points respectively. The duo shot a combined 7-22 shooting from the field, including 1-7 from 3-point range. Booker committed four turnovers in his first ever Game 7.

Booker also did his fair share of trash talking throughout the series. It started in Game 1 when he blocked Jalen Brunson, then called him “soft as f—.” Then in Game 5, Booker flopped, which resulted in a flagrant foul being assessed to Dorian Finney-Smith. Booker looked up to the fans sitting on the front row and called what he did, “The Luka Special.”

gettyimages-1397446711-594x594
gettyimages-1397446090-594x594
gettyimages-1397440426-594x594

After the those incidents, the Suns taking a 3-2 series lead, and Doncic walked off the Footprint Center court after Game 5 uttering the phrase, “everyone acting tough when they up!”

Doncic followed that up by averaging 34 points, 10.5 rebounds, six assists and three steals in the final two games of the series, sending the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011. Doncic shot 51.1 percent from the field in that span, including 42.1 percent from deep.

Moral of the story: whether you’re a celebrity, opposing player, or random fan in the stands, it’s probably not a smart idea to provoke Luka Doncic.

4A61A4D5-2D17-433C-8F9A-5BA6C13399AC
