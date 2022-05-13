Skip to main content

'I Like Trash Talk': Luka Doncic Explains Mavs' Motivation Over Suns

"I like it,'' said Doncic, "when people trash-talk to me. It gets me going. It's fun."

DALLAS - There were slaps to the face and elbows to the jaw, arms waving and bodies flying. And there was Luka Doncic in the middle of it all, completely in control of the game - he scored 33 points as his Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 113-86 on Thursday night to force a Game 7 in these Western Conference semifinals - if not completely in control of his emotions.

And maybe he kind of likes it that way.

"I like it,'' said Doncic, "when people trash-talk to me. It gets me going. It's fun."

The big fun comes in the deciding game Sunday in Phoenix. But on the way there, three-time All-Star Doncic will continue to embrace being the target of the Suns' trash talk ...

And will also continue to be the perpetrator himself.

The Suns are seeking their second consecutive trip to the West finals, and as the best team in basketball, they are still favored to do so. But suddenly, Dallas seems to have unearthed solutions for stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker, neither of them a factor in this loss at the AAC.

luka booker face

Booker and Luka

luka yell

Luka

bullock booker

Bullock and Booker

Booker totaled a meaningless 19 points as he started with eight points in the first quarter, was shut out in the second and was then shut out from 3-point range (0 of 4) for the entirety of the game while shooting 6 of 17.

Paul added 13 points, but most of his damage came when the game was already out of reach - unless one counts the damage he and his mates did in allowing themselves to be befuddled by the Dallas defense, which recorded an astounding 16 steals and a post-season-high of 21 fast-break points.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

gettyimages-1396971307-594x594
Play

'Punch Them in The Mouth': Feisty Mavs Will Bring Energy vs. Suns in Game 7

The Dallas Mavericks have now won three games against the Phoenix Suns in four attempts.

By Dalton Trigg4 hours ago
4 hours ago
gettyimages-1396971263-594x594
Play

The Real 'Luka Special': Mavs Force a Game 7 vs. Suns - Final Live Score Update

The Mavericks beat the Suns and forced 22 turnovers, which included 16 steals by Dallas.

By Bri Amaranthus6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns
Play

WCF Nod At Stake: Can Luka Doncic Lead Mavs to Game 7 Win vs. Suns?

A pivotal Game 7 will decide whether it's the Dallas Mavericks or Phoenix Suns that earn a Western Conference Finals nod.

By Grant Afseth12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Reggie Bullock was a force on defense and scored 19 points. Jalen Brunson added 18 for Dallas. Spencer Dinwiddie scored a series-high 15, all of them coming on his 5-of-7 shooting from the arc.

"We got some dawgs over here,'' Bullock said of his locker room, adding that the Sunday strategy will be to "punch them in the mouth early.''

And for all his flash, Doncic, 23, is also a dawg - and not just because of all the barking he does at the other team (and at the refs). He does have a penchant for using profanity directly in the face of his foes; a favorite pet phrase seems to be, "You're a f------ p----.''

Additionally ... He played through a first-half left leg injury and used that leg to accelerate the Mavericks on a 19-5 run to close the first half giving Dallas a 60-45 halftime advantage.

He did a lot of everything, with his 11 rebounds and his eight assists and his constant eye-rolls and scoffing and head-bobbing and naughty words so often directed at nemesis Booker, who in Game 5 had over-acted while fouled and then labeled his effort "The Luka Special.''

As Doncic was walking to the locker room after that game, he muttered, "Everybody acts tough when they're up.''

Now nobody's up. The series is knotted at 3-3. Let the talk commence. One more time.

gettyimages-1396971307-594x594
News

'Punch Them in The Mouth': Feisty Mavs Will Bring Energy vs. Suns in Game 7

By Dalton Trigg4 hours ago
gettyimages-1396971263-594x594
News

The Real 'Luka Special': Mavs Force a Game 7 vs. Suns - Final Live Score Update

By Bri Amaranthus6 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns
News

WCF Nod At Stake: Can Luka Doncic Lead Mavs to Game 7 Win vs. Suns?

By Grant Afseth12 hours ago
gettyimages-1396970332-594x594
News

Winner Take All: Doncic Masterful as Mavs Blow Out Suns, Force Game 7

By Dalton Trigg13 hours ago
gettyimages-1240586793-594x594
News

Mavs BREAKING: Injured Luka Doncic to Locker Room; Spencer Dinwiddie to Step Up in Game 6 vs. Suns?

By Dalton Trigg15 hours ago
Chris Paul, Luka Doncic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks
News

How Mavs Allowed Epic 3rd Quarter Collapse In Game 5 vs. Suns

By Grant Afseth19 hours ago
aac
News

Family of Abducted Girl Claims Inaction of Dallas Police & Mavs in Sex Trafficking Case

By Mike Fisher22 hours ago
gettyimages-1240548616-594x594
News

On The Brink: Angry Doncic, Mavs Look to Force Game 7 vs. Suns

By Dalton TriggMay 12, 2022