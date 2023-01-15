Mavs vs. Blazers Preview: Doncic or Not, Show Must Go On

On a second night of a back-to-back, the Dallas Mavericks must find a way to beat the Portland Trail Blazers possibly without Luka Doncic.

Injuries don't care for your team's circumstances; they happen indiscriminately. While already dealing with several injured players due to a laundry list of ailments, the Dallas Mavericks severely missed the services of Christian Wood vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

With the already banged-up roster, Dallas had to sit Christian Wood due to a sore right ankle after playing 47 minutes in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Predictably, Dallas suffered greatly without its second-best player.

Although it was apparent throughout the game that the Mavericks had little chance to win, Luka Doncic still registered 35 minutes, endangering his chances of playing Sunday night. While Doncic is young, the burden-like load is too much to handle on consecutive nights. He's yet to complete a back-to-back schedule this season.

Despite Doncic's season-low 15 points, the team’s defense remained the glaring issue in the 136-119 loss. Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, and Anfernee Simons combined for 79 points, ultimately leading to the Mavs' demise.

JaVale McGee made an appearance in the first quarter in light of Dwight Powell picking up two quick fouls. The 15-year league veteran promptly reminded fans why he seldom plays, despite the long-term contract he received over the summer.

Sunday seems like a scheduled loss for Dallas with Wood's injury status still in the air and Doncic potentially being out due to rest. Without Doncic in the lineup, the Mavs have an 0-4 record. Still, the game is not decided on paper but on the court.

If Wood manages to play Sunday night, anchoring the Mavs' defense, perhaps they come out victorious vs. an equally battle-bruised Blazers squad. It's also possible Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups will sit Lillard as he's also dealing with an ankle issue.

FUN FACT: On a night where Doncic failed to reach the 20-point mark, Reggie Bullock hit a career-high eight three-point shots. That is a mind-boggling stat considering he's shooting 31 percent from deep this season.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (24-20), Portland Trail Blazers (20-22)

WHEN: Sunday, January 15, 2023 - 8:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Moda Center (Portland, OR)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, League Pass

RADIO: 97.1 The Freak

ODDS: The Blazers are 6.5 favorites over the Mavs.

NEXT UP: The Mavericks play the Atlanta Hawks at home on Wednesday after a much-needed three-day rest. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

FINAL WORD: A lack of effort on defense is inexcusable for a team fighting for homecourt advantage.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd spoke of the Mavs' lackadaisical approach to guarding their opponents on Saturday night.

"We made shots. It wasn't so much our offense. It was our defense. We didn't participate tonight..."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.