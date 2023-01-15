Luka Doncic's Mavs Start Mini-Series With Blowout Loss vs. Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers made light work of the Dallas Mavericks in the first part of a two-game mini-series.

The Dallas Mavericks (24-20) and Portland Trail Blazers (20-22) began the first game of a two-part mini-series on Saturday. "Rip City" came away with the 136-119 victory.

It was a tough game for Luka Doncic, who had logged 96 total minutes over his last two performances entering this game. To make matters worse, Christian Wood was ruled out due to a sprained ankle before tipoff. Doncic finished with just 15 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists. He shot 7-19 from the floor, 0-5 from the 3-point line, and 1-6 from the free throw line.

"They blitzed (Luka) every pick-and-roll," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. "Again, I thought his reads were good. He only had one turnover. We made shots. It wasn't so much our offense. It was our defense. We didn't participate tonight.

"We got to do a little bit better understanding (Damian Lillard) is getting to the line 10 times and he had 36 points. We got to do a better job."

It was a close game in the early going, with the Trail Blazers holding a 31-30 lead at the end of the opening period. In the second quarter, Portland outscored the Mavs by a 14-point margin to take full control entering halftime. Dallas failed to make a dent in the deficit after the break and trailed 106-90 at the start of the final period.

Without an outlook to win the game, the Mavs cleared out their bench with under seven minutes remaining in regulation. With the start of the next matchup being less than 24 hours later, they pulled the plug on this game.

The Mavs proved unable to get stops consistently, which comes without surprise without Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Josh Green, or Wood in the lineup. Dallas often had to deploy lineups with uncomfortable guards without rim protection.

Making matters worse on the injury front, Tim Hardaway Jr. suffered an ankle sprain, resulting in him being ruled out for the remainder of the game. A return didn't make sense given the lack of competitive standing the Mavs faced, but the injury will be something to monitor.

"I don't think so. We won in LA. We're 24-20, and we've been hurt the majority of the season. Next guy up. Guys are competing and trying to do everything to help their teammates on the floor, both offense and defense. Hopefully we do get healthy here soon. Until then, we have to play with the guys in uniform."

Damian Lillard had a strong performance to lead the Trail Blazers. He racked up 36 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists to set the tone. Portland recieved double-figure scoring outings from all five of its starters with Shaedon Sharpe and Gary Payton II also meeting the mark off the bench.

Reggie Bullock set a new career-high for made 3-pointers in a single-game by shooting 8-10 from deep. Aside from that, there wasn't much for a silver lining for Dallas to lean on in the loss.

The Mavs are back in action on Sunday when they take on the Trail Blazers again at the Moda Center.

