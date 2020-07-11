Mavs Saturday Bubble Practice: Barea's Advice To Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has in his 21 years accomplished some marvelous things - including crazy trick shots in the Orlando Bubble on Day 1 of workouts and now on Saturday, Day 2 as well. But he hasn't done the one thing that J.J. Barea has accomplished in his 36 years.

An NBA title is the goal, even for this unproven edition of the Mavs. And JJB is here to advise Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and the rest of the kids on just how different this is about to be.

"There's going to be more attention, especially on them, from everywhere from TV to other players on the team,'' Barea said after Saturday's workout. "I just try to get them ready for another mind-set of basketball."

Coach Rick Carlisle said Day 2 of Orlando workouts featured continued good health and full participation, all news not to be taken for granted in a COVID-19 time. He also said the "ramp-up'' - his word for the overall plan leading to the re-start opener on July 31 against the Houston Rockets - advanced another step on Saturday.

"Today we brought it up a notch, and tomorrow we'll bring it up another notch,'' Carlisle said, noting that Monday would be a day off for players.

Carlisle hinted that Dorian Finney-Smith might have to serve as a big for Dallas, that Boban Marjanovic has been working on his perimeter shot and that Barea (coming off that Achilles tear) looks as healthy as ever.

“He’s going to be very important for us on the floor,'' Rick said.

But first comes a Sunday workout, the "ramp-up'' continuation ... and then Monday. That day off could mean more silly music videos (hey, piano-man Carlisle had a keyboard shipped to his hotel room - let him join in!)and more bonding and, honestly, more adjustments to this odd world in which players have said "hello'' to each other, long-term, but "goodbye'' to their families.

"It was hard saying 'bye,' but it's part of your job,'' said Barea, who has made great sacrifices during his lengthy rags-to-riches-to-2010-NBA-title career. "Sometimes you've got to sacrifice some stuff."