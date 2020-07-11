Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

WATCH: A 2nd Mavs Bubble Practice, a 2nd Luka Trick Shot

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Mavericks are in the NBA bubble in Orlando and shooting for some sort of normalcy.

Or, in the case of trick-shot artist Luka Doncic, shooting for some sort of "abnormalcy.''

The Mavs are in many ways ready to pick up where they left off back on March 11 when COVID-19 forced a hiatus right when they'd forged a 40-27 record. The strengths of this No. 7 in the West team are many, but Doncic is of course central to it all, one of the reasons that when coach Rick Carlisle says, “It’s great to be back in the gym,'' it's clearly great to be back in the gym with a player as gifted and magnetizing as Doncic.

What did Doncic do to keep things loose in the Friday workout in the hotel ballroom at the Grand Floridian? A trick shot, caroming the ball off the ceiling of the ballroom and into the bucket.

A "Ballroom Bubble Bank Shot,'' if you will. (Click in to the above link for a good look.)

And in Saturday's practice session No. 7? Heck, let's do it again ... with a swish ... off the instep, soccer-style.

"The level of enthusiasm is really terrific with our guys,'' said Carlisle, and again, there are a lot of reasons for that enthusiasm. They are healthy, they are bonded, they are led by a coach who has been there, done that, won that. ...

But the effervescent presence of Luka Doncic is at the top of that list.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO - Inside Mavs 1st Practice In the NBA Bubble: 'A Unique Event In Sports History'

VIDEO - Inside The Dallas Mavs 1st Practice In the NBA Bubble: 'A Unique Event In Sports History'

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Executes the Bubble Ballroom Bank Shot

WATCH: Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Executes the Bubble Ballroom Bank Shot

Mike Fisher

‘Equality’: The Dallas Mavs Uniform Plan in NBA Bubble

‘Equality’: The Dallas Mavs Have A Unified Uniform Plan in For Their Time In The NBA Bubble

Mike Fisher

Ranking Top 25 Players In NBA Bubble: Where Are Luka & KP?

Sports Illustrated is Ranking The Top 25 Players In The NBA Bubble: Where Are Dallas Mavericks Stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis Positioned?

Mike Fisher

Terrible or Awesome Idea: Should NBA Players Be Mic'd Up For TV In Orlando?

Terrible or Awesome Idea: Should NBA Players Be Mic'd Up For TV In Orlando?

BriAmaranthus

The Dallas Mavs Have Landed In the NBA's Orlando Bubble - And Next Comes Quarantine

The Dallas Mavs Have Landed In the NBA's Orlando Bubble - And Next Comes Quarantine

BriAmaranthus

WATCH Dallas Mavs Practice Before Orlando: 'Our Goal Is To Move Up,' Says Coach Rick Carlisle

WATCH Dallas Mavs Practice Before Orlando: 'Our Goal Is To Move Up,' Says Coach Rick Carlisle

Mike Fisher

Mavs Step Back Pod: Can Dallas Start '3rd Star' Recruiting in 'Orlando Bubble?'

The Dallas Mavericks are preparing to travel to Orlando for the resumption of the 2019-2020 NBA season, but basketball alone might not be the only reason for optimism with Mavs fans - let's recruit!

Dalton Trigg

Carlisle 1-on-1: The Mavs Coach Reviews The 'Great Look' Of NBA Star Luka Doncic

Rick Carlisle 1-on-1: The Dallas Mavs Coach Reviews The In-Practice 'Great Look' Of NBA Star Luka Doncic

Mike Fisher

Mavs Tuesday Donuts: 'It's A New Season,' Says TNT Analyst; Plus Dallas Practice Notes

Mavs Tuesday Donuts: 'It's A New Season,' Says TNT Analyst; Plus Dallas Practice Notes In Preparation For The NBA Bubble

Mike Fisher