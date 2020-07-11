Dallas Basketball
WATCH: Luka Doncic With Bubble Ballroom Bank Shot

Mike Fisher

As Dallas Mavericks watchers are re-learning now that the NBA is about to re-boot, the fun-loving chemistry of this team is something special. And Luka Doncic - "contagious'' with the joy he brings - is central to it all.

“How much fun he has playing the game,'' Mavs owner Mark Cuban said in an interview with Steve Serby of the New York Post when asked about Luka's greatness attribute. "That he truly enjoys every minute on the court and that joy is contagious.''

On the court ... or in the ballroom.

COVID-19 means change, which is why the Mavs are in Orlando and in the NBA bubble. But there are no restrictions on Luka's charisma, which has been apparent here from the day be became a Mav two years ago. He won the 2019 Rookie of the Year Award due to, among many thinks, that charisma. He was in the MVP conversation this season before play was suspended in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. ... and is presently a top-four candidate according to the oddsmakers.

And if the Mavs are to accomplish anything in the resumption of the 2019-20 season in the Orlando bubble starting at the end of July? Yes, the WonderBoy's ability to fill a stat sheet will be key. Dallas is 40-27 and in seventh in the West largely due to Doncic averaging 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game for the Mavs.

Those 28.7 points are in large part due to a unique shot-making ability ... and as Mavs fans know, Doncic's gifts in that department are the result of practicing unique shots.

Now, this one, from the Friday working in the Grand Floridian ballroom (captured by team psychologist Dr. Don Kalkstein, isn't going to be legal once we start the eight-game re-boot season.

But it's still about Luka Doncic's "joy'' - a special trait that seems to still be "catching'' inside the Dallas locker room.

