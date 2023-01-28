Third Time's a Charm? Why Mavs Should Trade for Nets’ Seth Curry

Whether it's the one that got away or the one that you traded away twice, there's nothing like a good reunion. Should Seth Curry and the Dallas Mavericks make it happen?

The Dallas Mavericks (26-24) currently find themselves sitting as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference less than two weeks shy of the trade deadline.

With many rumors swirling and reports of Luka Doncic wanting the Mavs to upgrade their roster, Dallas is right in the thick of trade speculation.

In recent days, Dallas has been linked to Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet and Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell, but the cost for either player could be out of range.

Hypothetically, though, what if a veteran who is ranked No. 7 in the league in 3-point percentage and just so happens to be pretty familiar with Dallas became available?

As reported by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Brooklyn Nets could make sharpshooter Seth Curry, among others, available in a potential trade deadline move.

Joe Harris ($18.6 million), Seth Curry ($8.5 million), and Patty Mills ($6.5 million) could be involved in trades because of their short-term salaries and the fact that they’ve been playing lesser roles lately.

In 35 games this season, Curry is averaging 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 43.3 percent from downtown on 4.5 attempts per night.

Curry played two seasons in Dallas in two separate stints: 2016-17 and 2018-19. Through two seasons as a Maverick, Curry averaged 12.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 43.8 percent from 3-point range.

With the Mavs' need for an additional playmaker and ballhandler behind Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, and at times, Josh Green, Curry could step in and play a significant role for Dallas' hopes of another late playoff run.

Here are two trade options for the Mavericks to bring Curry back to Dallas.

Trade option No. 1

Mavericks receive: Seth Curry

Nets receive: Jae Crowder

Suns receive: Reggie Bullock

Suns forward Jae Crowder has been vying for a trade since before the season began, and he has yet play a game so far this year. Phoenix seems to be overvaluing Crowder in the trade market, but the 10-year veteran is highly coveted among contending teams around the league.

For Brooklyn, Crowder would bolster their frontline and perimeter defense alongside Ben Simmons and Royce O'Neale with another battle-tested forward. The Suns still believe their championship window is open, which leads to their asking price being high.

Phoenix acquiring Reggie Bullock would have the Mavs' forward step right into what Crowder's role was last season as a 3-and-D wing. He'd be the Suns' No. 2 perimeter defender next to Mikal Bridges.

Is that enough for Phoenix to finally part with Crowder? It's hard to imagine the Suns finding another quality wing like Bullock who is ready to contribute toward a postseason run.

Trade option No. 2

Mavericks receive: Seth Curry

Nets receive: Isaiah Hartenstein

Knicks receive: Reggie Bullock

It's been publicized just how much Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau loves Bullock, who spent two seasons with in New York prior to signing with Dallas in 2021. There's also been rumors that the Mavericks have interest in Knicks forward Cam Reddish, who has fallen out of Thibs' rotation.

Bullock would provide the Knicks with another veteran presence in their rotation that would upgrade their perimeter defense and allow them to knock down more shots from 3-point range.

In O'Connor's report, he suggested that the Nets should target more frontcourt depth in a potential deadline deal -- that's where Hartenstein fits in. The Knicks backup big has struggled to find a consistent role with New York since signing his two-year, $16 million deal in the offseason.

Hartenstein could play meaningful minutes behind Nic Claxton for Brooklyn. He'd play an important role as an additional playmaker from the post for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Now, would the Knicks want to potentially help their crosstown rival? Likely not, but if it lands Thibs his beloved veteran in Bullock, the Knicks might pull the trigger.

Both trade options seem feasible. They both work money wise, and they fill a need for all teams in efforts to upgrade their roster for the postseason.

For Dallas, maybe the third time's an actual charm with Curry, who's an unrestricted free agent this summer. If it happens, perhaps it won't be another one-and-done situation.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.