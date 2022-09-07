Skip to main content
Mavs’ Dinwiddie & McGee Establishing Chemistry Ahead of Training Camp

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mavs’ Dinwiddie & McGee Establishing Chemistry Ahead of Training Camp

While Luka Doncic is dominating at EuroBasket 2022, two of his key Dallas Mavericks teammates are already working with each other before training camp starts later in September.

One of the main reasons the Dallas Mavericks were able to make it all the way to the Western Conference Finals last season was their stellar team chemistry – or "immaculate vibes" as Jalen Brunson used to call it.

Although Brunson left in free agency for the New York Knicks, the vast majority of the Mavs' roster remains intact. Dallas newcomers include Christian Wood, Jaden Hardy, Tyler Dorsey (two-way contract) and JaVale McGee. While Luka Doncic is dominating for Slovenia at EuroBasket 2022, a couple of his projected-starter teammates are getting head start on building chemistry ahead of training camp.

On Tuesday, Spencer Dinwiddie posted a picture on his Instagram story with McGee in the background. The caption read, "Working the (pick-and-roll) early."

Screen Shot 2022-09-06 at 7.42.56 PM

Pick-and-rolls won't be a problem for McGee, as he ranked as one of the league's best rolling bigs last season in the 89th percentile. However, Dinwiddie has some work to do in that department, as he ranked in the 69th percentile of pick-and-roll ball handlers.

Doncic has helped Dwight Powell become one of the best pick-and-roll bigs in the league over the years. With McGee being skilled in that area and reportedly stepping in as the Mavs' new starting center, one has to believe Doncic will thrive with him as well.

Whether it will be enough to make up for the loss of Brunson or not has yet to be seen, but at the very least, fans have to be encouraged seeing the players working with each other before it's mandatory.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Luka Doncic
Play

Luka Doncic's 36 Points Leads Slovenia Over Germany

Luka Doncic and Slovenia improve to 3-1 in EuroBasket 2022 with his 36 points being critical in their win over Germany.

By Grant Afseth
Christian Wood, Houston Rockets

Christian Wood Adds Punch to Mavs Offense

The Dallas Mavericks traded for Christian Wood this offseason. What can he bring to the table?

By Lorenzo Almanza
sipa_41281120
Play

EuroBasket GAMEDAY: Mavs' Luka Doncic, Slovenia Face Germany in Rematch

Can Luka Doncic and the Slovenian national team shake off an upset loss to Bosnia by bouncing back with a big win against Germany?

By Dalton Trigg

You can follow Dalton Trigg on Twitter at @dalton_trigg

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.

Catch up on the latest Mavs Step Back Podcast episodes:

Luka Doncic
News

Luka Doncic's 36 Points Leads Slovenia Over Germany

By Grant Afseth
Christian Wood, Houston Rockets
News

Christian Wood Adds Punch to Mavs Offense

By Lorenzo Almanza
sipa_41281120
News

EuroBasket GAMEDAY: Mavs' Luka Doncic, Slovenia Face Germany in Rematch

By Dalton Trigg
Dennis Schroder
News

Mavs Could Use Final Roster Spot to Sign Ball Handler

By Grant Afseth
frank mil dal
News

Mysterious Case of Dallas Mavericks Guard Frank Ntilikina

By Lorenzo Almanza
dirk chocolate
News

Dallas Mavs Donuts: Dirk Nowitzki Is Made of Chocolate

By Mike Fisher
luka javale
News

Mavs Preseason Profile: JaVale McGee Brings 'Championship Experience' to Dallas

By Dalton Trigg
Bosnia
News

Bosnia Hands Luka Doncic First Career EuroBasket Loss

By Grant Afseth