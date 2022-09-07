One of the main reasons the Dallas Mavericks were able to make it all the way to the Western Conference Finals last season was their stellar team chemistry – or "immaculate vibes" as Jalen Brunson used to call it.

Although Brunson left in free agency for the New York Knicks, the vast majority of the Mavs' roster remains intact. Dallas newcomers include Christian Wood, Jaden Hardy, Tyler Dorsey (two-way contract) and JaVale McGee. While Luka Doncic is dominating for Slovenia at EuroBasket 2022, a couple of his projected-starter teammates are getting head start on building chemistry ahead of training camp.

On Tuesday, Spencer Dinwiddie posted a picture on his Instagram story with McGee in the background. The caption read, "Working the (pick-and-roll) early."

Pick-and-rolls won't be a problem for McGee, as he ranked as one of the league's best rolling bigs last season in the 89th percentile. However, Dinwiddie has some work to do in that department, as he ranked in the 69th percentile of pick-and-roll ball handlers.

Doncic has helped Dwight Powell become one of the best pick-and-roll bigs in the league over the years. With McGee being skilled in that area and reportedly stepping in as the Mavs' new starting center, one has to believe Doncic will thrive with him as well.

Whether it will be enough to make up for the loss of Brunson or not has yet to be seen, but at the very least, fans have to be encouraged seeing the players working with each other before it's mandatory.

