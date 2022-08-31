Mavs Preseason Profile: Will Tyler Dorsey Secure a Rotation Spot?

When the Dallas Mavericks signed 27-year-old Tyler Dorsey to a two-way contract earlier this summer, the move came with little-to-no fanfare. If anything, many wondered why the Mavs would use one of their two-way slots on a guy who is much older than typical prospects who land those contracts.

However, after watching Dorsey’s performances with the Greek national team with EuroBasket 2022 on the horizon, it’s becoming more clear that his two-way designation might be more of a temporary placeholder than anything else – especially if the Mavs don't make anymore trades.

Over the last week, Dorsey averaged 19 points per game for Greece in their FIBA World Cup Qualifying matches. He shot 43 percent from 3-point range during that span. Could his play in EuroBasket lead to him getting the Mavs' final 15-man roster spot?

Let's take a look at how Dorsey performed in international play last season and project what his role could be for Dallas this year.

2021-22 Season Review (Olympiacos)

Dorsey appeared in 62 games for Olympiacos last season – 38 in EuroLeague play and 24 in Greek Basket League play. Olympiacos went 23-15 in EuroLeague play and 23-1 in Greek Basket games.

In EuroLeague play, Dorsey averaged 12.8 points per game while shooting 37.4 percent from 3-point range. In Greek Basket play, he averaged 11 points per game while shooting 42.3 percent from deep.

The Mavs were reportedly impressed with Dorsey in his private workout for them earlier in the offseason, which led to him getting his two-way deal. However, Dorsey left around $1 million on the table to leave Europe and join the Mavs, which leaves us to wonder if he was promised more than a two-way contract down the road.

2022-23 Season Preview

Given that the Mavs still have a need for a secondary ball-handler and playmaker off the bench, Dorsey will get a real crack at solidifying a spot in coach Jason Kidd's rotation ... along with Josh Green, Frank Ntilikina and Jaden Hardy. Again, this is all under the assumption that Dallas doesn't make another trade to address its specific need – like potentially adding veteran Mike Conley if the Utah Jazz continue their fire sale when/if Donovan Mitchell is traded.

Although Dorsey's first two stints in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies didn't go well, he is a much more seasoned player now with valuable international experience that could help him stick around this time. Given what we've seen from Dorsey this summer, it wouldn't shock us at all if he ends up with a spot on the main roster making meaningful contributions off the bench.

If Dorsey can perform as well as he has alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, who's to say he can't do it with Luka Doncic as well?

