After making the game-winning 3-pointer in the Dallas Mavericks' win over the Boston Celtics, Spencer Dinwiddie revealed why his current situation is an upgrade over his last.

Things have been going quite well for Spencer Dinwiddie since being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis.

In 11 games with the Mavericks, Dinwiddie is averaging 17.5 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and 44.2 percent on 3-pointers. Dallas holds a 9-2 record in games he's played in with wins over the Heat, Warriors (twice), Jazz, and Celtics.

© Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports Spencer Dinwiddie Shoots vs. Celtics Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Spencer Dinwiddie Drives vs. Rockets Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Spencer Dinwiddie & Luka Doncic

It was well-documented how Dinwiddie and the Washington Wizards were not compatible. Anonymous teammates commented in the media that he was a "shell of himself" and that the locker room did not mesh with him. Now, he's happy with where he's at with the Mavericks.

“You know, I’ve been in a lot of places in my career,” Dinwiddie said. “I’ve been in a lot of different situations. Your work environment can kind of be like dating sometimes, right. You want the person that wants you. Simple as that.

"At the end of the day, you want to be able to have peace in your environment. You want somebody to want you and let you be you. Obviously, when it’s coming top-down, (owner Mark) Cuban, (coach Jason) Kidd, and Luka (Doncic) … if they inspire confidence and accept me, then I appreciate that will all my heart.”

Is that a subtle dig at the Wizards environment? Seems so.

Dinwiddie's latest performance against the Boston Celtics did not feature one of his top statistical displays but did include one of his more pivotal moments.

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic vs. Celtics © Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic Drives Against Robert Williams III © Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports Spencer Dinwiddie Drives vs. Celtics

With 11.6 seconds left to play, Luka Doncic found him for an open catch-and-shoot look from deep, which he knocked down to give the Mavericks a 95-92 lead, and ultimately proved to be the game-winner.

Coming up big in the fourth quarter has been a theme for Dinwiddie during his short time with the Mavericks. Whether he's been needed to make a play off the bounce or as a catch-and-shoot threat, he's gotten the job done consistently.

The value Dinwiddie has provided beyond clutch situations has been significant. He's brought a stabilizing presence to their half-court offense leading the half-court offense when Doncic is not on the floor in addition to serving as a key pressure release valve alongside him.

When the Mavericks made the Porzingis trade, the goal was to take a risk on two players that had a chance to fill a needed role and perhaps benefit from a change of scenery. So far, Dinwiddie has certainly done just that, and perhaps to an extent beyond anyone's wildest of expectations.