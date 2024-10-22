Dallas Basketball

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Favorite to Win 2024-25 NBA MVP

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is the favorite to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award.

Kade Kimble

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The NBA season is finally here. The regular season is hours away from tipping off for a double-header slate of games. For the Dallas Mavericks, they're going to have to wait to get underway. However, their season will soon tip off, as well.

There is quite a bit of anticipation for Mavericks basketball in the DFW. The club is coming off a season where they reached the NBA Finals before taking a series loss in five games to the Boston Celtics.

The Mavericks added Klay Thompson -- a four-time NBA Champion and legendary sharpshooter -- to the squad to compliment Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, as well as the rest of the squad. The offseason moves should have improved Dallas' roster as they pursue their second title in franchise history.

One reason the Mavericks should be confident is the ability of Doncic. The 25-year-old guard is a bonafide superstar and has been for years. He won Rookie of the Year in his first season in the league. Since then, he's been top eight in MVP voting in each of his seasons played, finishing in the top five in voting in three of his six seasons played.

This season, Doncic is expected to have another elite season. According to Legal Sports Report, the Mavericks superstar is the favorite to win MVP for the 2024-25 NBA season.

Last season, Doncic averaged a career-high 33.9 points per contest, adding 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game. The statistical averages the Slovenian produces are video game-like. Leading a contending squad in Dallas, there is no reason Doncic shouldn't win the award in the coming seasons.

Of course, there are moving factors. His numbers, regular season results and impact on winning all matter. But given the award history, it seems Doncic will be due for an MVP victory before too long.

Kade Kimble
KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

