Mavericks' Luka Doncic to Play Season Opener
The Mavericks open their season on Thursday night in San Antonio against the Spurs, and while star guard Luka Doncic was initially questionable, his status to play has been upgraded. He will take the floor looking to build on what was an incredibly successful 2023-24 season, both statistically and in terms of team accomplishments.
According to Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News, Doncic said his calf feels "perfect" after a leg contusion kept him out of the preseason. Though it was always considered a minor injury, there was no reason to risk further complications by playing him in the Mavericks' four preseason contests.
Jason Kidd even said that, had last Thursday's preseason game been a postseason situation, Doncic would have been able to play, and he was holding him out as a precautionary measure.
"It doesn't hurt a lot, but you have to get healed," said Doncic of his injury. "It's fine now. It's perfect. [I've] been practicing, I'm good."
He did however admit that missing time was tough on him, as he hasn't played a real game in a while. When asked if he missed anything with his time off, like gelling with new teammates, he had this to say: "I mean, probably. I didn't play a game since the [Slovenian] National Team, so it's kind of tough. Games are always different than practicing. So we'll see on Thursday."
Doncic averaged 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, and 9.2 rebounds last season and helped lead Dallas to its first Finals appearance since 2011.
