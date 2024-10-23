How Will the Spurs Attempt to Defend Luka Doncic?
Last season, Dallas Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic had a marquee campaign, averaging 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, and 9.2 rebounds per game en route to his fifth all-NBA nod and first appearance in the NBA Finals. His ability as a ball handler in the pick and roll has allowed the Slovenian to become one of the premier lead initiators in the entire league, evidenced not just by his statistics, but by the way defenses react to him.
On Thursday night, he'll have his first test of the 2024 NBA season in the opener at home against the San Antonio Spurs and sophomore sensation Victor Wembanyama, a favorite for Defensive Player of the Year and one of the bright young stars in all of basketball. While he provides top-notch rim protection and allows the Spurs to play the perimeter with less fear of being beaten for an easy shot at the basket, Doncic still creates unique problems for any team's defensive unit.
The Spurs' best perimeter defender is forward Jeremy Sochan, a versatile player who plays mostly the power forward spot but also played minutes as San Antonio's point guard last season. On defense, he's mobile, and at 6-foot-8, he's got the size to body up Doncic if that is, in fact, his assignment defensively.
As far as strategies go, not many work consistently against' Dallas' star – blitzing can work if done properly, but again, if you give Doncic a 3-on-2, he can find the mismatches. Maybe it's Klay Thompson open from the perimeter; maybe it's a lob to Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively II. Maybe it's a corner three from PJ Washington. The rotations have to be quick for San Antonio, but with Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins likely starting for the Spurs, there won't be a ton of resistance outside of the paint.
Doncic will find the deficiencies in any roster when on the offensive end, as he's done in nearly every playoff series in which he's participated. He dismantled the Jazz and Suns in 2022, and several teams last year in the Mavs' run to the Finals. Outside of Wembanyama and Sochan, San Antonio will struggle to defend Dallas. Even bringing in rookie Stephon Castle, known for his defense, probably won't provide a ton of relief for a team that will struggle against Doncic's pick-and-roll game.
Regardless of what the Spurs throw the Mavericks' way, it's unlikely their defense will hold strong. As good as Wembanyama is, it will be tough for him alone to shut down an offense that features not only Doncic but Kyrie Irving as well. Throw in Thompson as a third option, and Dallas should be able to cruise to victory.
