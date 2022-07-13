Summer League: Suns Get ‘Game 7 Revenge’ vs. Mavericks

LAS VEGAS — The Phoenix Suns seemed to come out with a little bit of an edge to their Summer League game when they took on the Dallas Mavericks in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. Every play had a little extra punch, and every highlight play had a little more hype, as the Suns (2-1) defeated the Mavs (0-3), 105-78.

In a way, it almost felt like the Suns were trying to get some revenge on the Mavs, given what happened the last time the two teams met. Luka Doncic and the Mavs steamrolled the Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on the road. Obviously the term “revenge” is being used in tongue-in-cheek fashion here.

Dallas’ third Summer League game started on an exciting note with an alley-oop directly off of the tip off. However, the rest of the game pretty much went downhill from there. At the end of the first, the Mavs trailed 26-13. Jaden Hardy struggled to find his rhythm in the first quarter, and the team had trouble holding onto the ball for most of this game.

This was the second game in a row where Hardy struggled from the floor offensively. He finished the game with 11 points and six rebounds while shooting 4-15.

Some of Hardy’s shot attempts seemed forced, largely in part to the stifling defense the Suns were playing. Hardy did finish with a nice driving floater midway through the second quarter to show his ability to attack the rim.

A lot can be said for a player who struggles with their rhythm from game to game and still finds a way to contribute. Spencer Dinwiddie did that during several games for the Mavs in last year's playoff run. Hardy should benefit greatly from being in a low-pressure bench role for Dallas this year compared to being the No. 1 guy in Las Vegas.

A.J. Lawson continued his hot shooting from 3, going 2-4 from outside. He finished with 10 points and four rebounds. Jerrick Harding also scored in double digits for the second time in two nights, finishing with 20 points for the Mavs.

The Mavs next game will be Thursday, July 15, when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 6 PM CST on ESPNU.