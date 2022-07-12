Mavs vs. Suns Summer League GAMEDAY: Jaden Hardy Bounce Back?

The Mavs are searching for their first summer league win.

The Dallas Mavericks’ summer league squad has a shot to grab their first win in Las Vegas on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns. The team features Jaden Hardy, the 37th pick from the 2022 NBA Draft, and Moses Wright, who signed a two-way contract with Dallas in the 2021-22 season. The Mavs will evaluate 14 players on the summer roster to help determine who will make it back for training camp in the fall.

The Mavs have lost both their summer league games so far by one point. In Monday's 83-83 loss to the Utah Jazz and the 7-6 Tacko Fall, the Mavs' offense sputtered. Hardy looks to bounce back after shooting 4-15 from the field to total 14 points with six rebounds.

On the bright side, A.J. Lawson opened some eyes in hopes of potentially securing at least a two-way deal before leaving Las Vegas. He finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes.

Mavs centers Christian Wood and JaVale McGee sat alongside Spencer Dinwiddie in courtside seats on Monday night. Owner Mark Cuban was also in attendance.

Hardy made a solid early impression in the Mavs first summer league game, an overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. The G League Ignite alum showcased his ability to get to the rim whenever he wanted on his way to 28 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Hardy - who will wear jersey No. 3 - might get a chance to be a key part of the bench rotation in his rookie year. The next few weeks will be important for Hardy's development.

FORMAT: After all 30 teams play four games from July 7-15, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the championship game on Sunday, July 17 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the championship game will play a fifth game on July 16 or July 17.

WHO: DALLAS MAVERICKS VS. PHOENIX SUNS

WHEN: Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 9 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Cox Pavillion (Las Vegas)

TV: ESPN

ODDS: The Mavs are 1.5-point favorites over the Suns.

NEXT: Dallas' summer league squad will face Milwaukee on July 14.

LAST WORD George Galanopoulos, head coach of the Texas Legends, the Mavericks’ G League affiliate, after coaching his first summer league game:

“It was cool. I’ve been coming to summer league since my first year out of college, just looking for a job hoping that one day I could coach in summer league... To be here, personally, is a really cool experience."