Mavs ‘Offer’ NFL Superstar Tom Brady 10-Day Contract

If NFL superstar Tom Brady wants to make the switch to the NBA, he has an "offer" from the Dallas Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks currently are engaged in a heated playoff matchup against the Utah Jazz. They hold a 3-2 series lead following their 102-77 win on Monday.

As the Mavericks wait for Thursday's Game 6 continues to unfold, their social media team was busy doing some scouting. One athlete they have their sights on is Tom Brady, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Brady posted a video on his TikTok account showcasing his basketball skills. The Mavericks' social media team liked what they saw enough to “offer” him a 10-day contract.

In the comments section, the Mavericks asked: "10-day? 👀 👀"

Brady replied: "DMs are open. (I think, honestly I don't know where my DMs are on here)"

Brady has become one of the more popular athletes on Tik Tok despite being the oldest active player in the NFL. Given how he initially retired early in the NFL offseason, perhaps it wasn't fun enough to give up playing football just yet?

Brady appears to have plenty left in the tank to offer in his NFL career. He is coming off a season featuring totals of 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns while completing 67.5 percent of his passes. With his return to the Buccaneers, they seek to contend for another Super Bowl.

Given how many COVID cases there were in the NBA in the early part of the regular season, many players received 10-day contracts. The league set a single-season record for most players to ever appear in a game.

The Mavericks had signed a few players to 10-day contracts with Isaiah Thomas and Brandon Knight being notable recipients, but neither player lasted. Marquese Chriss played on a few 10-day contracts before receiving a two-year, veteran's minimum deal.

With how well the Mavericks have defended and have a strong outlook to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals, they are doing just fine with the players they have. Surely, the Buccaneers would appreciate him keeping his time on the basketball court to a minimum, too.