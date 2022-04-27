Skip to main content

Mavs ‘Offer’ NFL Superstar Tom Brady 10-Day Contract

If NFL superstar Tom Brady wants to make the switch to the NBA, he has an "offer" from the Dallas Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks currently are engaged in a heated playoff matchup against the Utah Jazz. They hold a 3-2 series lead following their 102-77 win on Monday.

As the Mavericks wait for Thursday's Game 6 continues to unfold, their social media team was busy doing some scouting. One athlete they have their sights on is Tom Brady, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, NFL

Brady posted a video on his TikTok account showcasing his basketball skills. The Mavericks' social media team liked what they saw enough to “offer” him a 10-day contract. 

In the comments section, the Mavericks asked: "10-day? 👀 👀" 

Brady replied: "DMs are open. (I think, honestly I don't know where my DMs are on here)"

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Play

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Will Jazz Star Play Game 6 vs. Mavs?

Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell may be unavailable to play Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks in their first-round playoff series.

By Grant Afseth1 hour ago
1 hour ago
gettyimages-1393724261-594x594
Play

'Feelings You Can't Describe': Doncic, Mavs Ride Wave of Momentum Into Game 6

The Dallas Mavericks dominated the Utah Jazz in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead, but they know there's still work to be done.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff6 hours ago
6 hours ago
6ED19DB3-FE6E-477B-BB90-4C85340EF015
Play

Luka Doncic: From ‘Janky’ to Cusp of West Semifinals

Authoring another playoff masterpiece in his second game back, Luka Doncic has the Dallas Mavs on the verge of ending an 11-year postseason drought.

By Art Garcia10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Brady has become one of the more popular athletes on Tik Tok despite being the oldest active player in the NFL. Given how he initially retired early in the NFL offseason, perhaps it wasn't fun enough to give up playing football just yet? 

Brady appears to have plenty left in the tank to offer in his NFL career. He is coming off a season featuring totals of 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns while completing 67.5 percent of his passes. With his return to the Buccaneers, they seek to contend for another Super Bowl. 

Given how many COVID cases there were in the NBA in the early part of the regular season, many players received 10-day contracts. The league set a single-season record for most players to ever appear in a game.  

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz

The Mavericks had signed a few players to 10-day contracts with Isaiah Thomas and Brandon Knight being notable recipients, but neither player lasted. Marquese Chriss played on a few 10-day contracts before receiving a two-year, veteran's minimum deal. 

With how well the Mavericks have defended and have a strong outlook to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals, they are doing just fine with the players they have. Surely, the Buccaneers would appreciate him keeping his time on the basketball court to a minimum, too. 

Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Will Jazz Star Play Game 6 vs. Mavs?

By Grant Afseth1 hour ago
gettyimages-1393724261-594x594
News

'Feelings You Can't Describe': Doncic, Mavs Ride Wave of Momentum Into Game 6

By DallasBasketball.com Staff6 hours ago
6ED19DB3-FE6E-477B-BB90-4C85340EF015
News

Luka Doncic: From ‘Janky’ to Cusp of West Semifinals

By Art Garcia10 hours ago
789619B7-247F-48C4-94B9-F8403DBA7F57
News

Doncic, Mavs Have 3-2 Lead Again; Can They Get Over the Hump?

By Dalton Trigg11 hours ago
luka shaq
News

Mavs' Luka Doncic to 'Teach Bad Words' to Slovenian Student Shaq

By Mike Fisher12 hours ago
gettyimages-1240240450-594x594
News

Mavs vs. Jazz Game 5 Donuts: Dazzling Luka Doncic & 'Amazing Defense' Lead Rout

By Richie Whitt23 hours ago
gettyimages-1240240644-594x594
News

Doncic Domination: Luka Pushes Jazz to Brink of Elimination in Mavs Game 5 Win

By Dalton Trigg23 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz
News

Three Adjustments Mavs Need For Game 5 vs. Jazz

By Grant AfsethApr 25, 2022