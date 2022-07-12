How Mavs Could Trade for Bogdanovic & Conley in Jazz's Mitchell Aftermath

The Dallas Mavericks' offseason has been quiet since they traded for Christian Wood a week before the NBA Draft, but that could change if the Utah Jazz trade superstar guard Donovan Mitchell.

Aside from having salt rubbed in their wound on Tuesday with the official announcement of Jalen Brunson signing with the New York Knicks, the Dallas Mavericks' offseason has been extremely quiet in recent weeks. So quiet, in fact, that superstar Luka Doncic is wondering when something else is going to happen.

Dallas got off to a promising start by trading for Christian Wood and drafting Jaden Hardy, but the only significant move since then – signing 34-year-old JaVale McGee to a three-year deal – is questionable ... especially when considering that Dallas is preparing to start him at center with Wood coming off the bench.

However, the silence could be broken soon if the Utah Jazz blow up the rest of their team by trading Donovan Mitchell. According to a report from ESPN, the Jazz are now open to discussing trade scenarios for Mitchell after previously not wanting to entertain the idea.

Although the Mavs would probably love the idea of getting their foot in the door for a Mitchell trade, the assets they have available are simply lacking when compared to what other teams can offer. That said, Dallas should be all in on the idea of picking up other pieces of Utah's roster should Mitchell be traded elsewhere. More specifically, a trade for Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic would be quite the offseason rebound from losing Brunson to New York.

On today's episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, I (Dalton Trigg) was joined by my DallasBasketball.com colleague Grant Afseth to discuss that trade scenario at length, as well as other options Dallas could turn to this summer in the wake of a potential Kevin Durant trade ... like Kyrie Irving, although the Mavs probably disagree with us there.

You can listen to the entire discussion above, but here's what we think a Mavs-Jazz trade involving Conley and Bogdanovic could look like:

Mavs receive: Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic

Jazz receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, Josh Green

Although the Mavs love Maxi Kleber, who is a versatile 3-and-D big, including his expiring $9 million contract alongside Powell's $11 million expiring contract could be necessary to avoid having to send out any future first-round draft picks. Although Hardaway Jr.'s deal has three years remaining in comparison to Conley's having two, Conley (34 years old) is nearly five years older than Hardaway Jr. Separately, the Jazz could probably get a future first-round pick for Bogdanovic, but they'd likely have to give up one to shed Conley, who is guaranteed $24 million in the 2023-24 season.

You can follow Dalton Trigg on Twitter at @dalton_trigg

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.