Mavs Not Getting Jalen Brunson Sign & Trade With Knicks

The Mavericks will not be getting a sign-and-trade done with the Knicks involving Jalen Brunson.

The New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson have an agreement in place for a four-year, $104 million contract. The deal has yet to be signed but that is expected to change soon.

Given how Brunson has yet to officially sign his contract with the Knicks, there has been increased speculation about the possibility of a sign-and-trade involving the Mavericks.

According to The Athletic, the Knicks plan to outright sign Brunson using salary cap space instead of facilitating a sign-and-trade deal with the Mavericks.

The Knicks and Pistons did complete the trade involving Kemba Walker earlier this week. However, the two teams had agreed to a separate trade, which will send Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel to Detroit, but it hasn't yet been made official.

The Mavericks would benefit from participating in a sign-and-trade since they'd create a projected $12.0 million trade exception (TPE). Dallas would be able to use that TPE to acquire a player whose salary fits within that threshold without having to send out contracts of their own in a deal.

Earlier this offseason, the Mavericks did allow their near $10.9 million TPE to expire. It was the one created by the Josh Richardson trade with the Boston Celtics. It's common for trade exceptions to ultimately go unused by NBA teams.

The Mavericks have already made plenty of personnel changes in the wake of Brunson's departure. They acquired Christian Wood in a trade with the Houston Rockets early in the offseason. They have acquired the No. 37 overall pick in the NBA Draft to select Jaden Hardy. They used the taxpayer MLE to sign JaVale McGee.

In terms of replacing Brunson, the Mavericks plan to start Spencer Dinwiddie in the backcourt next to Luka Doncic. Dallas made the trade to send Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards partly because adding Dinwiddie offered "Brunson insurance."

