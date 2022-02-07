Mavs Donuts: Triple-Double Doncic; NBA Trade Deadline

The Dallas Mavericks are back in rhythm following a two-game skid vs. the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder. In addition to Dallas' improved performance, NBA trade talk dominates the NBA discourse.

Here is Monday's edition of "Mavs Donuts," featuring trade rumors and Luka Doncic triple-doubles, and much more.

DONUT 1: LUKA DONCIC RECORDS CONSECUTIVE TRIPLE-DOUBLES

Doncic erupted for two triple-double performances in as many games on the heels of missing NBA All-Star starter status. Despite missing Kristaps Porzingis due to a bone bruise, Doncic's stat-stuffing heroics pushed Dallas past the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks. Doncic averaged 25 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds in the two-game stretch.

DONUT 2: BLAZERS AND CLIPPERS MAKE A TRADE

Throwing the first stone before the NBA trade deadline, the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers made a deal. In a seemingly rebuilding move, the Trail Blazers sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to Los Angeles for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson, and a future second-round pick.

DONUT 3: WILL THE MAVS TRADE FOR C.J. MCCOLLUM?

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Where there is smoke, fire follows. With that said, the rumors swirling around Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum created quite the stir in the Mavs community. DallasBasketball.com provided a plethora of content regarding the McCollum trade market.

DONUT 4: NBA SALARY CAP TO INCREASE

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, 2022-2023 will see an estimated $2 million increase in the salary cap from the last projection. The NBA estimates that rosters will have a $121 million salary cap with a $147 million luxury tax level. DallasBasketball.com explained how such an increase affects Luka Doncic and the Mavs.

DONUT 5: MAVS AVENGE SEASON-OPENING LOSS TO HAWKS

In a close game vs. a resurging Hawks team, the Mavs continued their success over the Eastern Conference with a 103-94 victory. Aside from Doncic's triple-double effort, Reggie Bullock posted his second consecutive 20-point game. The Mavs are 9-1 when Bullock scores 15 points or more, per Mavs PR.

DONUT 6: DONCIC DUNKS ON DRUMMOND

Once upon a time, Mavs Twitter found itself in quite the hot debate: Should Dallas pursue center Andre Drummond? Poetically, Doncic dunked on Drummond Friday evening vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, as did many Twitter users when Mavs fans suggested Drummond as the answer to the Mavs' problems.

DONUT 7: ON THIS DAY FEBRUARY 6, 2008

The Phoenix Suns shook up their "seven seconds or less" style by trading for Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal while exchanging future Mav Shawn Marion and Marcus Banks. Phoenix went on to lose to the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

DONUT 8: THREE-TEAM TRADE SCENARIO WITH MAVS, KINGS AND KNICKS

Our optimistic, and morale-boosting Editor-In-Chief Dalton Trigg proposed a win-win-win scenario for a three-team trade. In it, the Knicks receive a much-needed improvement in their point guard depth chart, Dallas gets a shooter and a previously targeted center, and a veteran point guard as an added bonus.

DONUT 9: JAMES HARDEN TRADE RUMORS

Rumblings of James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers shook the NBA rumor mill last season when the former MVP donned a Houston Rockets jersey. One season later, the noise is rocking the NBA world yet again. This time around, the asking price for Harden doesn't seem as high. There are murmurs of a James Harden and Ben Simmons swap, but considering Simmons' delicate situation, perhaps the Nets will go a different route.

DONUT 10: FINDING MIDDLE GROUND IN COLLINS TRADE

With Hawks' big man John Collins linked to the Mavs since 2021 free agency, the trade deadline echos the possibilities of the athletic finding his way to Dallas. According to The Action Network's Matt Moore's reporting, the Dallas Mavericks are seeking a trade in which pairs Collins with Porzingis.

DONUT 11: NBA GOAT RANKINGS

Fellow Mavs content creator Mike Bibbins from the Mavs Outsiders podcast curated a list of the top-75 NBA players of all time using his "GOAT" formula. Where did Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd land on the list? Follow the link to listen for yourself.

DONUT 12: CAVALIERS IMPROVE PLAYOFF CHANCES BY ADDING LEVERT

In the playoff hunt for the first time since LeBron James left in 2018, the Cleveland Cavaliers aren't finished during up their spot. The Cavaliers acquired Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Ricky Rubio, a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, and two second-round picks.

BAKER’S DOZEN: WHAT’S NEXT

After winning back-to-back big games against Philadelphia and Atlanta, the Mavs will now shift focus to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night at AAC. Tip-off will be at 7:30 p.m. CT.

The Pistons aren’t nearly the challenge these last two games have been for the Mavs, but we’ve seen what happens recent when Dallas let’s its guard down (losses to Orlando and OKC). We’ll see if the Mavs have learned from their mistakes.