Mavs Trade Talk: 3 Targets to Consider with Hardaway Jr. Out

The Dallas Mavericks will be without Tim Hardaway Jr. for likely the remainder of the season. Could this impact their trade pursuits?

The Dallas Mavericks hold aspirations of pulling off a deep playoff run during the 2022 NBA playoffs. Given the recent injury to Tim Hardaway Jr., making a trade at the NBA trade deadline is a logical way for Dallas to take another step towards its goals.

Things are clicking for the Mavericks entering Sunday's matchup with the Orlando Magic. Dallas holds a 29-21 record on the season and are very much in the mix to overtake the Utah Jazz for the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings and earning homecourt advantage in the first-round of the playoffs.

The Mavericks still need to operate in a way that doesn't impact their chances of retaining soon-to-be free agents like Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith. Unless, of course, they were to be involved in a trade package to land a key talent.

At times, the Mavericks have been linked to a few names in trade rumors with Myles Turner being arguably the main name before his injury. Dallas has since emerged as one of the better defenses in the NBA—prompting them to look at other options.

Where are the Mavericks focused on improving, in general? Offense. Dallas has been sorely in need of improved perimeter shooting results. It's been trending in the right direction, but again, with Hardaway Jr. being sidelined for likely the remainder of the season, more help could be needed to add into the supporting cast.

Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network recently identified three potential trade targets for the Mavericks to give consideration after Hardaway Jr.'s injury. Among the names? Buddy Hield, Jerami Grant, and Eric Gordon were featured options.

Buddy Hield, G, Sacramento Kings

It has been an underwhelming season for not only the Sacramento Kings as a team, but also for Buddy Hield as an individual. He is averaging 14.9 points per game but is doing so while shooting just 38.6 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Hield is currently in the second-year of a four-year, $94 million contract with the annual salary being descending in value. He is earning roughly $22.5 million this season but it goes down to $20.5 million in 2022-23 and ultimately $18.6 million in 2023-24.

For the Mavericks, executing a trade for Hield would be a 'buy-low' opportunity. His overall scoring efficiency has declined and it's clear when digging deeper as to why that's the case. He's shooting an abysmal 35-of-91 (38.5 percent) on finishes around the rim and floaters within the half-court this season—accounting for 18.2 percent of his overall attempts.

The level of impact Hield has provided as a catch-and-shoot threat and on shot attempts off the dribble have both been efficient this season, both of which are areas the Mavericks would seek his impact. Where he runs into problems is his tendency to get into shot chucking modes at times.

Given that Hield is listed at 6-foot-4 without having much for a defensive presence, the Mavericks perhaps would be best suited to have him fill the bench role that Hardaway Jr. had been reverted to with Brunson in the starting backcourt.

Hield has been a relatively common name linked to the Mavericks in trade rumors over the years. His fit as a catch-and-shoot threat alongside Luka Doncic could be seamless if there's real buy-in for a complementary role. It only helps that he spends a lot of time in the typical offseason in the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

A potential trade package could involve two of Dwight Powell, Reggie Bullock, or Maxi Kleber with a smaller deal like Trey Burke or Sterling Brown being involved to help get closer to a near salary-match. Given Hield's deal is likely considered negative value, draft compensation would be unlikely to be required.

Could the Mavericks look to include Hardaway Jr. in a potential deal if they include a future pick to entice the Kings into taking his contract on?

Jerami Grant, F, Detroit Pistons

There are a lot of layers that need to be taken into consideration for any team that is pursuing a trade with the Detroit Pistons for Jerami Grant. Ultimately, those factors could influence ultimately where he even ends up in terms of trade destinations.

The team that acquires Grant would need to be willing to pay the four-year contact worth in excess of $100 million he seeks for his next deal. His desire for such a contract has the Pistons front office 'split' on whether to pay him, or to instead trade him to a new team.

Grant had a legitimate breakout campaign last season with averages of 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists with strong efficiency. With Cade Cunningham in the fold, Grant's averages have dipped a bit but his efficiency has declined to go along with.

One of the keys to land Grant in a trade would need to be the Pistons' perception of Jalen Brunson as the key piece in a trade return. As DallasBasketball recently covered, Brunson has some 'admirers' in Detroit's front office ahead of his free agency.

The main questions the Pistons face in a potential Grant trade with the Mavericks likely would need to be why trade for Brunson now if they risk losing him in free agency, or could simply sign him in free agency if they like their chances?

The Pistons did also eye Tim Hardaway Jr. during his free agency, but he has since underachieved since signing his new contract and is likely out for the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season.

It would likely require the Mavericks to part with both Brunson and Finney-Smith along with extra salaries and draft compensation of some sort to entice the Pistons into doing a deal.

In such a situation, Doncic would be the sole initiator in the backcourt once again, and Grant would fill the four spot next to Kristaps Porzingis in the frontcourt. Hardaway Jr. being sidelined hurts the outlook of filling out the rest of the lineup in this hypothetical situation.

Perhaps taking back a wing like Rodney McGruder or Josh Jackson in a deal to fill some time on the wing would help the Mavericks with Hardaway Jr. sidelined. Meanwhile, Reggie Bullock would likely need to fill a full-time starting role on the wing in this instance. Frank Ntilikina would likely need to be relied on more, in general, too.

Eric Gordon, G, Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets appear primed to be sellers at the NBA trade deadline in the most classic sense possible. They hold one of the worst records in the league and opted to take a rebuilding trade package for James Harden last season.

With a few veteran players over the age of 33 like Eric Gordon and D.J. Augustin, the Rockets have a few guards that appear primed to be moved in a deal before the trade deadline.

Gordon is having a strong 2021-22 campaign with averages of 14.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 29.5 minutes per game. Keep in mind, he's producing those averages while shooting 49.8 percent from the floor and 43.9 percent from three-point range.

The extensive experience Gordon has playing alongside an ultra high usage guard like Harden should only help. He's a high-volume catch-and-shoot threat that can use his strength getting downhill for finishes at the rim. He's still thrived in these areas even without Harden.

This season, Gordon has been more of an initiator of the half-court offense for the Rockets this season and has found strong success running high ball screens, attacking out of isolation, and making plays out of dribble handoffs. Essentially, he's done a little bit of everything.

One of the limitations that come with Gordon is that he stands at 6-foot-4 as opposed to being a rangy wing like Jerami Grant. There are still options, but moving Doncic over to the three would limit the post-up elements of their half-court offense and give up size on defense.

The Rockets need to be genuinely enticed in a potential trade to part with Gordon given they will have no shortage of interest from teams around the league in making a trade. The type of assets that would be intriguing to Houston would be draft picks or young players.

Parting with a young player like Josh Green may be a requirement if the Mavericks were to entice the Rockets to part with Gordon. Adding more complication to the situation is that Houston already has a limited shooting threat utility player with playmaking skills in Jae'Sean Tate, who has solidified himself as a full-time starter.