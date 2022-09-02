Knicks' Cam Reddish as Mavs Trade Fit? NBA Scout Gives Take

As the NBA offseason starts to wind down, the Dallas Mavericks appear to be content with their current roster heading into training camp. However, that can always change if the right opportunity presents itself.

On top of missing out on trading for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks now have to deal with rumors of fourth-year forward Cam Reddish potentially wanting a change of scenery. If those rumors are true, could the Mavs be his next destination? At the very least, it’s safe to say Reddish would be a good fit in Dallas.

“Reddish has shown he can knock down catch-and-shoot looks at a high clip. That tends to be maximized playing next to Luka Doncic. The Mavs could use a wing that can do a bit more off the bounce than Finney-Smith and Bullock,” one NBA scout told NBA Analysis Network.

“Dallas needed that third wing for depth in the playoffs, and I can see Reddish being that. I could see Jason Kidd connecting well with him and getting the most out of him.”

Although the Mavs’ have a need for a secondary ball-handler off the bench, wing depth is indeed another area where the team could improve. If they do, perhaps that will keep Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock from being completely drained if Dallas is fortunate enough to make it back to the Western Conference Finals.

Given how the Knicks’ free agency tampering of Jalen Brunson is still fresh, we’re not so sure the Mavs are itching to attempt another deal with them anytime soon. Then again … we also didn’t think Donovan Mitchell would be on the Cleveland Cavaliers right now either.

