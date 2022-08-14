How Much Would Jazz PG Mike Conley Cost Mavs in Trade?

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Nico Harrison a little more than one year into his time as general manager of the Dallas Mavericks, it’s that he’s not going to rush things.

The Mavs still have roster needs — most notably, a secondary ball-handler off the bench — and the front office is waiting to see what opportunities present themselves when bigger trade dominoes start to fall. In the case of the Utah Jazz, could the Mavs pry away veteran point guard Mike Conley if Donovan Mitchell gets traded to the New York Knicks?

We’ve discussed this scenario a handful of times already, but now, Bleacher Report has offered their two cents on the Conley-to-Dallas idea. Here is the trade they proposed, as well as the reasoning for it:

Jazz receive: Davis Bertans, Frank Ntilikina, Josh Green and 2025 second-round pick

Mavs receive: Mike Conley

“After losing Jalen Brunson in free agency, the Mavericks could stand to add another scoring threat. If that player could also help alleviate the playmaking burden shouldered by Luka Doncic, the league leader in usage rate the past two seasons, that'd be even better. Oh, and the player needs to be ready to contribute right now but also not cost much of anything, since Dallas doesn't have many valuable assets,” writes Zach Buckley.

“Conley could be a sneaky-good option, as the Rudy Gobert-less (and possibly soon-to-be Donovan Mitchell-less) Utah Jazz probably aren't jazzed (sorry) about the idea of paying the 34-year-old $22.7 million this season.”

Despite Conley’s age and injury history, he was able to play in 72 of Utah’s 82 regular-season games last season. He averaged a solid 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 28.6 minutes per game. He also shot 40.8 percent on 3s.

Conley ran into a bad matchup against the Mavs in the first round of the playoffs, which cooled many people off on the idea of potentially trading for him. However, Conley still has something left in the tank, and if the Mavs can get him without surrendering a first-round pick, they should do it.

