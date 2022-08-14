Can Mavs Pull Off Eric Gordon Trade with Rockets?

As the Dallas Mavericks continue to monitor potential opportunities to address their roster needs after losing Jalen Brunson, perhaps they should approach their I-35 division rivals for the second time in two months.

In June, the Mavs traded four end-of-the-bench players and the No. 26 pick in the NBA Draft to the Houston Rockets for Christian Wood. On paper, the trade for Wood, and the signing of JaVale McGee in free agency, makes the Mavs slightly better than last season, even without Brunson. However, Dallas still needs another ball-handler to take some pressure off of Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Could the Mavs and Rockets work out another trade involving veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon this time?

Trying to gauge fair trade value for Gordon is tricky, because as good of an addition he’d be to a title contender, he’s still 33 years old with a lengthy injury history. The Rockets have reportedly looked for a first-round pick in exchange for Gordon. They got that from the Mavs for Wood, but would they get the same for Gordon considering Dallas’ lack of immediate future draft capital?

Bleacher Report apparently thinks so. Here was their recent trade proposal:

Mavs receive: Eric Gordon

Rockets receive: Dwight Powell, Josh Green, Frank Ntilikina, future first-round pick (lottery-protected)

That trade seems fair for both sides … if you swap out the first-round pick for a couple of future second-round picks. Although Gordon has two years left on his contract worth nearly $40 million, his 2023-24 salary isn’t guaranteed, which is something else that would interest the Mavs.

Gordon averaged 13.4 points and 2.7 assists for the Rockets last season while shooting 48 percent from the field and 41 percent from deep. Health permitting, his addition could solidify Dallas’ status as a title contender.

