Mavs Should Pursue Conley, Draft Pick in 3-Way Mitchell Trade with Jazz, Knicks

There’s no love lost between the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks after the Jalen Brunson saga this summer. However, the Mavs could still benefit from a Knicks blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Knicks and Jazz opened trade discussions involving star guard Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks have eight future first-round picks to entice the rebuilding Jazz with, and if the Mavs play their cards right, they could potentially fill one key roster need while also opening up future trade flexibility.

We’ve already discussed the idea of Dallas trading for both Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley. Conley, who will turn 35 years old before the start of next season, still has two years left on his current contract, worth a total of $47 million. Although he might not be considered as much of a negative asset as Russell Westbrook or Kyrie Irving, many believe Utah will have to provide draft compensation if it wishes to move off of Conley’s contract.

Finding a way to land any combination of Conley, Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, or even Patrick Beverley would help the Mavs out next season, but focusing on Conley and draft compensation could be the better move for trade flexibility going forward. Here’s what we’re thinking:

Knicks receive: Donovan Mitchell

Jazz receive: Julius Randle, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dwight Powell, three NYK first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029)

Mavs receive: Mike Conley, 2023 first-round pick from Knicks (originally traded from DAL to NYK in the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis deal)

In theory, all the picks from New York would be going to Utah, but then Utah would redirect the 2023 pick to Dallas in exchange for taking on Conley’s contract. Hardaway Jr.’s contract still has three years remaining on it, but the annual amount descends each year and could be a nice future trade piece for Danny Ainge. Hardaway Jr. is just one year removed from having back-to-back, near-40 percent shooting seasons from deep.

Many other Mitchell trade scenarios could potentially have a positive impact on the Mavs. Still, this one would fill the team’s need for another secondary ball-handler in Brunson’s absence while also opening up the ability to trade multiple future draft picks if a big opportunity presents itself later this summer and beyond.