Mavs Announce Roster Signings Before Training Camp

The start of training camp for all 30 NBA teams is rapidly nearing. The Dallas Mavericks have completed the process of filling out the maximum allowed 20-man roster.

The Mavericks announced on Wednesday that they signed McKinley Wright IV, Tyler Hall, D.J. Stewart Jr., Mouhamadou Gueye, and Marcus Bingham Jr. ahead of training camp.

Entering training camp, the Mavericks have filled one of the two maximum two-way contract slots by signing Tyler Dorsey to one of the deals. If there is a standout in training camp, they very well could be the next recipient of a two-way deal.

The Mavericks also have an open spot available on their active roster. The team had consolidated four contracts of players that were not members of their rotation last season by trading them to the Houston Rockets in part of the Christian Wood deal.

Wright is a 5-foot-11 guard who played the 2021-22 season on a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves organization after going undrafted. He averaged 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.6 steals as a member of the Iowa Wolves.

Hall stands at 6-foot-5 and has been a member of the New York Knicks G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, for each of the previous three seasons. He averaged 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists last season.

Stewart Jr., who is a 6-foot-6 guard, played 12 games for the Sioux Falls Skyforce in 2021-22. He averaged 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals in those performances. He was signed to a two-way deal by the San Antonio Spurs late last season, but ultimately did not appear in an NBA game with the organization.

Gueye went undrafted in this year's draft and played last season as a graduate transfer at the University of Pittsburgh. He averaged 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 2.1 blocks in those performances.

Bingham Jr., who is the only 7-footer in the group, went undrafted in this year's draft. He was a member of the Summer Mavs during the Las Vegas Summer League. He averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks in five games. He played a full four-year tenure at Michigan State before entering the NBA with averages of 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks in his senior season.

