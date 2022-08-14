Mavs Sign 2 Free Agents to Training Camp Deals

The Dallas Mavericks have only signed one player to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 NBA season and still have one of their 15 active roster spots open.

To begin the offseason, the Mavericks had an abundance of guaranteed contracts. They consolidated and opened up three additional roster spots by sending out four players to the Houston Rockets in the Christian Wood trade.

The Mavericks added Jaden Hardy by trading into the 2022 NBA Draft, signed Theo Pinson to an NBA contract, and then signed JaVale McGee in free agency using the taxpayer mid-level exception. Who could be the next player to be signed?

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Mavericks are signing McKinley Wright IV and Mouhamadou Gueye to training camp deals to compete for the final roster spot.

Wright, the 5-foot-11 guard who played collegiately at Colorado, went undrafted in 2021. He played the 2021-22 season on a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, which kept him often playing for the Iowa Wolves in the NBA G League.

Wright appeared in just five regular season games for the Timberwolves last season — receiving a total of 19 minutes of game action. He played 18 games in the G League and averaged 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 7.7 assists.

Gueye, a 6-foot-9 forward from Pittsburgh, went unselected in this year's draft after his lone season in the ACC. He played his initial two seasons at Stoney Brook before transferring. Last season, he averaged 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks.

The final two-way contract is still something to keep an eye on for the Mavericks, too. With a two-way contract, an NBA team can roster two additional players beyond the typical 15 signed players they'd have on an active roster. The player signed to a two-way contract is allowed to participate in a maximum of 50 of 82 regular season games and are ineligible for the playoffs.

The Mavericks only two-way contract signing was applied to former Oregon standout Tyler Dorsey, who averaged 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season for Greek club Olympiacios Piraseus.

