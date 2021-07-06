Sports Illustrated home
LeBron James' 'Space Jam' In Dallas, Mavs-Style

The Dallas Mavericks are partnering with Greater Dallas Big Brothers Big Sisters to give kids a free preview of Space Jam: A New Legacy before nationwide release.
The Dallas Mavericks have absorbed their share of negative organizational headlines recently, but the franchise will get nothing but rave reviews for its involvement with the new Space Jam 2 movie.

The Mavs are offering free sneak-preview tickets to the Greater Dallas Big Brothers Big Sisters organization's kids and their mentors at a free screening. The group can watch Space Jam: A New Legacy Saturday at 11 a.m. at Dallas' AMC North Park theater. The available tickets were gobbled up within two hours, according to officials at BBBS.

READ MORE: LeBron James endorses new Mavs' head coach Jason Kidd

It's some welcomed positive off-the-court news for a Mavs franchise that in 2018 suffered through the embarrassment of being fined $10 million for a toxic workplace culture that including the harassment of female employees, and that last month endured the shocking resignation of long-time head coach Rick Carlisle after general manager Donnie Nelson was essentially fired by owner Mark Cuban.

While LeBron James - and of course, Bugs Bunny and the entire Looney Tunes gang - gets the starring role in this sequel, the Mavs were kinda, sorta "featured" in the 1996 original Space Jam. While that wildly popular movie featured Michael Jordan battling aliens, it also spotlighted 7-foot-6 former Mavs' center Shawn Bradley.

READ MORE: Shawn Bradley seriously injured in bicycle accident

It will be a long time before Luka Doncic and the Mavs can produce some on-court success. But charitable gestures such as providing a free movie to underprivileged kids goes a long way toward them winning the Summer.

