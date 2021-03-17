Mavs Ex Shawn Bradley Paralyzed Following Accident

Said Mavs GM Donnie Nelson: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Shawn Bradley's injury. He is a Maverick for life.”

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have released the news that long-time center Shawn Bradley, 47, has been involved in an accident that has left him paralyzed.

“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident,'' said Mavs owner Mark Cuban. "Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family.”

Bradley on Wednesday released the first public details of the accident that he was involved in on January 20, 2021. According to a release from Bradley and the Mavs, the 7’6” former NBA player was struck from behind by an automobile while riding his bicycle a block from his home in St. George, Utah. The accident caused a traumatic spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed.

After undergoing neck fusion surgery, Bradley has spent the last eight weeks hospitalized and undergoing rehabilitation.

From the release: "With his wife Carrie at his side around the clock, and supported by an amazing team of rehabilitation specialists and family, Bradley is in good spirits. He plans to use his accident as a platform to bring greater public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety.''

Bradley was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers as the No. 2 pick in the 1993 NBA Draft, but he spent the majority of his career with the Mavericks.

From the release: "His very strong sense of faith is being tested as he participates in grueling physical therapy and learns how to cope with the challenges of paraplegia. Doctors have advised him that his road to recovery will be both long and arduous, perhaps an even more difficult physical challenge than playing professional basketball.''

Bradley is a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has always been highly active not only in the church but also in the community.

Said Mavs GM Donnie Nelson: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Shawn’s injury and our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family. In his eight-plus seasons in Dallas, Shawn demonstrated all of the qualities you want in a person representing your organization. He has always exhibited unwavering grit and determination and we are thinking of him at this difficult time. He is a Maverick for life.”