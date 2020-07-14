Dallas Mavs Tuesday Donuts take us back into practice and into the NBA Bubble, where the expectations for “Luka the Leader” are lofty.

DONUT 1: IN A FLASH The Dallas Mavericks’ two-year turnaround has occurred in such a brilliant flash that it’s worth a pause and a ponder of this budding contender’s “central focus.”

“I love the way he’s practicing, working, competing,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said after three practices sessions in the Orlando bubble. “He’s the on-court leader of this team, there’s no two ways about it.

“He has the ball and he’s going to be the central focus of a lot of things. It’s a job that he wants to have.”

DONUT 2: AGE OF INNOCENCE This is heady stuff for a 21-year-old - yes, even this unique 21-year-old who grew up watching, an idolizing, his “central focus” peers in the NBA West.

LeBron James of the Lakers is a “central focus.” So is Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers. And James Harden of the Rockets. And Chris Paul of the Thunder.

They are, respectively, 35, 29, 30 and 35 years of age.

DONUT 3; ADEPT AT ADAPTING And yet, the kid adapts. And fits.

An example? His attitude about COVID-19-era bubble life.

“For me it’s like the European championships,” he said, reflecting on his teenage times as a EuroLeague champ with Real Madrid. “Every team is in the same hotel ... (in the) European championships, you see a lot of players. I’m used to that, and we’re going to be together a lot, so it’s not bad.”

DONUT 4: BAD TO GOOD Doncic, in leading the Mavs to a 40-27 record and the No. 7 slot in the West (but with a chance to elevate in the coming eight-game “seeding” season), has changed the franchise - “bad” to “good.” He’s done it with MVP numbers in his second NBA season - Doncic is first in the league in triple-doubles with 14, fourth in assists with 8.7 per, sixth in scoring with 28.7 points per, and 19th in rebounding with 9.3 per - but it’s more than that.

DONUT 5: CONTAGIOUS JOY? Mavs owner Mark Cuban calls it a “contagious joy.” That’s certainly on display with his video’d trick shots on Day 1 and then Day 2 of ballroom practice.

DONUT 6: BALLROOM BUBBLE BANK SHOT Low-hanging ceiling above the practice court?

Use it.

DONUT 7: 40-FOOT BOOT Experience as a soccer player?

Use it.

DONUT 8: QUOTABLE “I see a basket, then I shoot it. It just comes to mind when I come to the court.” - Luka on his trickery.

DONUT 9: CHEMISTRY LAB Luka himself recognizes that “chemistry” is a necessary part of the package.

“It’s been a long time since we played together,” the Slovenian sensation said after Sunday’s practice. “Today and yesterday we played just a little bit. We’ve got to practice more. And the chemistry – get it up.

“It’s going to be good for us to play some games.”

DONUT 10: BUT FIRST ... The Mavs resume workouts today after a Monday day off (Carlisle and some of the fellas played golf while others went fishing, all of which has Dallas as the top seed in the Bubble Fun Department) with the next milestone coming on July 23, with the first of three scrimmages, that one against the Lakers. Soon will come the July 31 “re-opener” against the Rockets. In Dallas’ line of fire: The Mavs are but one-and-a-half games behind Houston and Oklahoma City, and just two-and-a-half games behind No. 4-seeded Utah in the West standings.

"Our goal is to move up,” Carlisle told DBcom.

DONUT 11: WHAT LUKA BRINGS Joy. Chemistry. Savvy. Talent. And yes, leadership. All in play when the re-boot begins at the end of July.

DONUT 12: THE FINAL WORD “He wants to be that guy,” Carlisle said. “He’s working real hard and playing great too, so after three days I love where he’s at.”

And where is Luka Doncic? In position to lead a basketball rejuvenation in Dallas ... via Orlando.