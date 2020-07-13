Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

The Mavs Are Having The Most Fun In Orlando

BriAmaranthus

A balcony dance party, fishing excursions, hitting the links, trick shots in the gym… The Dallas Mavericks look to be having the most fun in the NBA restart in Orlando.

Yes, there are a lot of rules for keeping players, coaches, and staff healthy in an attempt to safely compete for the 2020 NBA crown. Players are not permitted to enter each other’s hotel rooms or leave the Orlando ‘bubble’ due to infection concerns.

However, the Mavs are making the most of their time together in the gym and out, all while following the rules. Being quarantined in the Walt Disney World ‘Bubble’ doesn’t look so bad. First, the balcony dance party via Mavs big man Maxi Kleber that went viral.

How about a little Monday morning fishing? The Mavs had Monday off of practice and Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic spent their free time on the casting lines on the water outside of the Grand Floridan Hotel, where the team is residing.

“In the summer, I go fishing a lot of times in Croatia,” Doncic said after Sunday’s practice. “Almost every day, I go out there and go fishing.”

Looks like a total success, according to Hardaway Jr.’s Instagram.

Another great social distancing activity… golf! Seth Curry, J.J Barea, and coaches  Rick Carlisle and Darrell Armstrong busted out their golf clubs at the driving range and beyond ...

While Kleber and Dwight Powell ran out of golf balls on the course, according to Kleber’s Instagram.

Screen Shot 2020-07-13 at 1.36.51 PM

We'd be remiss to not share some of Doncic’s trick shot, and it doesn’t appear the Mavs star has lost his touch.

It’s an unprecedented time in sports history and the Mavs are displaying how to make lemonade out of lemons. Next, scrimmage games, then eight seeding games before playoffs begin. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Restart Coronavirus Results are EncouragingDraft SharePreviewPublish

The First NBA Restart Coronavirus Results Are In, And They Are More Encouraging Than Expected.

BriAmaranthus

Dallas Mavs Dance Party Has An Unlikely Fan in NBA's Chris Paul

Dallas Mavs Dance Party Has An Unlikely Fan in NBA's Chris Paul

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavs Monday Donuts: Should We Shut Down Sports?

Dallas Mavericks Monday Donuts: As We Get Ready For The NBA Bubble And Beyond, We're Wondering About a 2020 Sports Shut-Down

Richie Whitt

Mavs Sunday Practice: Ramp-Up Goes Up To a '10'

The Dallas Mavs Sunday Practice in the NBA Bubble? Rick Carlisle's Ramp-Up Goes Up To a '10' - Video Visits

Mike Fisher

Mavs Sunday Donuts: 'Nothing Feels Normal'

Dallas Mavs Sunday Donuts: They Are Doing Their Best To Acclimate To The NBA Bubble, But Let's Be Honest - 'Nothing Feels Normal'

Mike Fisher

Mavs Saturday Bubble Practice: Barea's Advice To Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavs Saturday Bubble Practice: Barea's NBA Advice To Luka Doncic? 'Get Ready For Another Mindset Of Basketball'

Mike Fisher

WATCH: A 2nd Dallas Mavs NBA Bubble Practice, a 2nd Luka Doncic Trick Shot

WATCH: A 2nd Dallas Mavs NBA Bubble Practice, a 2nd Luka Doncic Trick Shot

Mike Fisher

VIDEO - Inside Mavs 1st Practice In the NBA Bubble: 'A Unique Event In Sports History'

VIDEO - Inside The Dallas Mavs 1st Practice In the NBA Bubble: 'A Unique Event In Sports History'

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Executes the Bubble Ballroom Bank Shot

WATCH: Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Executes the Bubble Ballroom Bank Shot

Mike Fisher

‘Equality’: The Dallas Mavs Uniform Plan in NBA Bubble

‘Equality’: The Dallas Mavs Have A Unified Uniform Plan in For Their Time In The NBA Bubble

Mike Fisher