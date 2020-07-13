The Mavs Are Having The Most Fun In Orlando

A balcony dance party, fishing excursions, hitting the links, trick shots in the gym… The Dallas Mavericks look to be having the most fun in the NBA restart in Orlando.

Yes, there are a lot of rules for keeping players, coaches, and staff healthy in an attempt to safely compete for the 2020 NBA crown. Players are not permitted to enter each other’s hotel rooms or leave the Orlando ‘bubble’ due to infection concerns.

However, the Mavs are making the most of their time together in the gym and out, all while following the rules. Being quarantined in the Walt Disney World ‘Bubble’ doesn’t look so bad. First, the balcony dance party via Mavs big man Maxi Kleber that went viral.

How about a little Monday morning fishing? The Mavs had Monday off of practice and Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic spent their free time on the casting lines on the water outside of the Grand Floridan Hotel, where the team is residing.

“In the summer, I go fishing a lot of times in Croatia,” Doncic said after Sunday’s practice. “Almost every day, I go out there and go fishing.”

Looks like a total success, according to Hardaway Jr.’s Instagram.

Another great social distancing activity… golf! Seth Curry, J.J Barea, and coaches Rick Carlisle and Darrell Armstrong busted out their golf clubs at the driving range and beyond ...

While Kleber and Dwight Powell ran out of golf balls on the course, according to Kleber’s Instagram.

We'd be remiss to not share some of Doncic’s trick shot, and it doesn’t appear the Mavs star has lost his touch.

It’s an unprecedented time in sports history and the Mavs are displaying how to make lemonade out of lemons. Next, scrimmage games, then eight seeding games before playoffs begin.