Rumor: Mavs Might Cut Tyler Dorsey

When Tyler Dorsey signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks over the summer, he was leaving nearly three times the money he could’ve made in Europe on the table. It was a risk, but it was one Dorsey was willing to take to have another shot at sticking in the NBA.

As well as Dorsey performed for the Greek national team in EuroBasket 2022, that level of play unfortunately hasn’t translated to Mavs training camp and preseason. Because of this, Dorsey is in danger of being cut this week, according to a report from Eurohoops.net.

“Per Eurohoops sources, Dorsey’s (NBA) season may end before it starts and despite having a two-way contract, Dallas is seriously thinking of releasing him,” writes Aris Barkas.

“If that’s the case, then Dorsey, who will be fully compensated, can either remain in the States and play in the G-League waiting for another NBA chance, or return to Europe, where his value is different.”

If Dorsey did decide to go back to Europe, he would automatically become one of the most sought after free agents. If the Mavs don’t cut him by Friday, though, Dorsey could have one more chance to show what he’s got in Dallas’ preseason finale against the Utah Jazz.

At the time of Dorsey’s two-way signing, the Mavs weren’t sure what they’d get from some of their role players already on the roster. However, third-year man Josh Green and rookie Jaden Hardy have impressed in training camp, which has likely given the Mavs a little more confidence going forward. Also, McKinley Wright IV has been a bright spot for the Mavs as well and could be a strong candidate for a two-way contract.

As far as the Mavs’ 15th roster spot is concerned, Dallas is in “advanced talks” to sign 31-year-old point guard Facundo Campazzo, who is Luka Doncic’s friend and former Real Madrid teammate.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.