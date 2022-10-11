Mavs Exercise 4th-Year Option on Breakout Candidate Josh Green
With the start of the 2022-23 NBA just one week away, the Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday that they have exercised the fourth-year option on third-year guard/forward Josh Green’s contact. This means Green will play this season and next before becoming a restricted free agent in the summer of 2024.
After having a productive offseason and impressive start to training camp, the Mavs expect big things from Green in his third season. Many within the organization viewed last season as Green’s true rookie year, considering that he didn’t get much of an opportunity to develop during the 2020-21 season. Now, a breakout year could be on the horizon for the 21 year old, especially if he’s able to keep up his efficiency when more volume is added.
Last season, Green only averaged 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 15.5 minutes per game, but he shot 50.8 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from 3-point range — both career-highs. He also played a total of 1,039 minutes last year while playing just 445 minutes in his rookie year.
“Josh’s work is paying off. I think if you ask him, his summer was big, he worked with the coaches and spent some time on his game," said coach Jason Kidd.
Mavs Lineup Combinations Remain Fluid Entering Season
After losing Jalen Brunson in free agency, the Dallas Mavericks' lineup choices remain fluid and open to experimentation.
Spencer Dinwiddie Will Still Start; Also Lead Mavs' Bench Unit At Times, Says Coach Jason Kidd
Although Spencer Dinwiddie will still start, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd realizes that the best course of action is to let him also lead the second unit as much as possible.
Puncher's Chance: Should Mavs Attempt Trade for Warriors' Draymond Green?
Golden State Warriors four-time champions Draymond Green is in hot water after punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice. Given Green's contract situation, now might be the time for the Dallas Mavericks to try to buy low on him with a trade offer to the Warriors.
"And you can see the payoff [now]. But I think it’s just the tip of the iceberg for him. He’s just starting. He’s playing at a high level and that’s good because we need him.”
Not only does Green look as good physically as he ever has, but through training camp and two preseason games, he looks to be more confident and controlled as well. He will never have a better opportunity to secure a spot in Kidd’s rotation than this season.
“The more I improve my game, the more it’s going to help out the team,” said Green. “And that’s my goal, to help the team out as much as I can, whatever it is. I just want to make sure I can go out there and be a force."