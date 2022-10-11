Skip to main content

Mavs Exercise 4th-Year Option on Breakout Candidate Josh Green

Now that the Dallas Mavericks have officially exercised the fourth-year option on Josh Green’s contract, he will be able to play two more seasons before being a restricted free agent. Will this year be his breakout year?

With the start of the 2022-23 NBA just one week away, the Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday that they have exercised the fourth-year option on third-year guard/forward Josh Green’s contact. This means Green will play this season and next before becoming a restricted free agent in the summer of 2024.

After having a productive offseason and impressive start to training camp, the Mavs expect big things from Green in his third season. Many within the organization viewed last season as Green’s true rookie year, considering that he didn’t get much of an opportunity to develop during the 2020-21 season. Now, a breakout year could be on the horizon for the 21 year old, especially if he’s able to keep up his efficiency when more volume is added.

Last season, Green only averaged 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 15.5 minutes per game, but he shot 50.8 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from 3-point range — both career-highs. He also played a total of 1,039 minutes last year while playing just 445 minutes in his rookie year.

“Josh’s work is paying off. I think if you ask him, his summer was big, he worked with the coaches and spent some time on his game," said coach Jason Kidd.

"And you can see the payoff [now]. But I think it’s just the tip of the iceberg for him. He’s just starting. He’s playing at a high level and that’s good because we need him.”

Not only does Green look as good physically as he ever has, but through training camp and two preseason games, he looks to be more confident and controlled as well. He will never have a better opportunity to secure a spot in Kidd’s rotation than this season.

“The more I improve my game, the more it’s going to help out the team,” said Green. “And that’s my goal, to help the team out as much as I can, whatever it is. I just want to make sure I can go out there and be a force."

