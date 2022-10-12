'Advanced Talks': Mavs Nearing 1-Year Deal With Facundo Campazzo

The Dallas Mavericks still have their 15th roster spot uncommitted as the Oct. 19 regular-season opener against the Phoenix Suns nears.

Following the free agency departure of Jalen Brunson, the Mavs had yet to acquire a veteran guard to bolster depth behind Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie. Goran Dragic was speculated at one point as an option, but he signed with the Chicago Bulls given the opportunity to play a larger role.

According to Marc Stein, the Mavs are in "advanced talks" with free agent Facundo Campazzo for a potential one-year contract. It would take an "unforeseen Mavs move" for an alternative outcome to transpire.

Campazzo's agent revealed in an interview with the 'Uno contra uno' web radio in Argentina that he was expecting an offer for his client from the Mavs soon. They planned to wait 48 hours to hear from Dallas before considering non-NBA opportunities.

Campazzo played the initial two seasons of his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets. He appeared in 130 total regular season games and averaged 20.1 minutes, 5.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. He shot just 37.2 percent from the floor and 32.8 percent from 3-point range.

There are size limitations posed by deploying Campazzo given that he stands at just 5-foot-10. For a team that sounded as though they took pride in having size at every position in their depth chart, Campazzo would be a clear reduction in that regard albeit he is a pesky on-ball defender.

Campazzo is best known for his flashy passing ability. However, he is rather limited shot creator and finisher in the half-court with his height being a limiting factor. In terms of offensive tendencies, he largely is limited to either orchestrating a pick-and-roll or playing out of spot-up.

The Mavs were among the various NBA teams interested in signing Campazzo when he sought to join the league in 2020. Other teams included the San Antonio Spurs in addition to the Nuggets.

