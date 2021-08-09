Mavs' Tyrell Terry: Golden Chance in NBA Summer League

The Dallas Mavericks summer league team will be led by Tyrell Terry, who was selected No. 31 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. He will face a major opportunity to showcase his abilities.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks' summer league schedule begins on Monday with arguably the top player to watch being Tyrell Terry, who was selected No. 31 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Many NBA experts touted Terry as potentially being one of the steals of the draft when he was selected. There was some personal matters that kept him from being with the Mavericks for much of the 2020-21 season. He appeared in more games in the G League Bubble (13 games) than NBA regular season outings (11 games).

Given the strange league-year calendar the NBA operated under for the 2020-21 season, there was no summer league or even traditional training camp for rookies to work through.

Terry received most of his live reps with the Memphis Hustle during the G-League Bubble. In 13 starts, he recorded averages of 29.4 minutes, 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

“From last year there’s some catching up to do,” Tyrell Terry said, via Mavs.com. “There’s still certain things that I’m catching up to now, but I think I’m doing a very good job of catching onto it quickly and learning from it.

“I just want to get better individually and with the guys on our team. I think other than that, just win ballgames and show that we can compete at a high level. We came to Vegas on a business trip, not a vacation.”

The Mavericks summer league team has been practicing in Las Vegas in advance of their game schedule. Terry has been a standout from the perspective of Greg St. Jean, who will be coaching the team.

“He’s doing really well,” St. Jean said. “This our fourth practice and every single day he’s getting more comfortable in what we’re doing. I think one of the biggest things for Tyrell was to get game reps at the professional level.

“He didn’t have a regular NBA rookie season, so this is going to be important for us here in the next week-and-a-half to be able to evaluate him, get him in a lot of different situations on the ball, off the ball. So today was a heavy scrimmage day for us and it’s going to be great for us to watch some of the film with him and learn. But he’s doing a really good job and he’s working on his leadership for us and it’s been a good first four practices.”

With new leadership in charge of the Mavericks organization, there is a need to gather more of a sample size for the team's young players. One of the greater examples of this is Tyrell Terry when considering he's logged 56 total minutes of NBA regular season garbage time action. Now comes a fresh chance for a bigger sample size.