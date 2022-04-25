Luka 1: Jordan Reveals Mavs Star Doncic’s Signature Shoe

Prepare your wallets, Mavs fans. Luka Doncic’s official signature shoe with Jordan will be available for purchase this summer.

In February, Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison joined our Mavs Step Back Podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, and why Jason Kidd’s success in his first year coaching the Mavs shouldn’t have been a surprise to anyone.

One of the more interesting tidbits from that interview, though, was Harrison revealing that Jordan Brand was close to finally giving superstar Luka Doncic his long-awaited signature shoe.

Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

On Saturday, before the Mavs took on the Jazz in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series, Doncic and Jordan officially revealed his signature shoe, dubbed the “Luka 1.”

One source tells DallasBasketball.com that Jordan plans to release at least 10 different colorways of the Luka 1s. The ones pictured above are set to release this summer on June 30. The expected retail price is $110.

Doncic just wrapped up his fourth regular season in the league, being the only player to average at least 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists per game this year. He shot 45.7 percent from the field and a career-high 35.3 percent from 3-point range. Doncic’s surge in 2022 is likely to land him a spot on the All-NBA First Team for the third-consecutive year.

Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Doncic debuted his new shoes by wearing them in Game 4 vs. the Jazz. He hit a huge 3-pointer over Rudy Gobert to give the Mavs a 99-95 lead with 39 seconds left, but thanks to a handful of unfortunate circumstances, Dallas ended up losing, 100-99. It was Doncic’s first game of the series due to a calf strain.

Tied at 2-2, the series now shifts back to Dallas for a pivotal Game 5. The American Airlines Center will get their first live look at Doncic in the playoffs this year, and likely his new kicks as well.