Mavs vs. Timberwolves: 3 Big Things to Watch During Monday's Game

When the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the NBA's Monday slate, here are three big things to keep an eye on.

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a 100-99 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a game that featured them playing without Luka Doncic and their starting backcourt, among many key inactive names.

Doncic will return to the lineup for Monday's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, key names like Josh Green and Maxi Kleber will remain sidelined as they've already been ruled out.

Here are three things to watch when the Mavs and Timberwolves tip off on Monday.

3. Will the Timberwolves Stay Hot?

It was an incredible display of scoring from the Timberwolves on Sunday in their 150-126 win over the Chicago Bulls. Without Karl-Anthony Towns or Rudy Gobert available to play, the team shot 65.5 percent from the floor, and 53.5 percent from beyond the arc with 23 total made 3-pointers.

Anthony Edwards stepped up in a major way with 37 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists. He capitalized on having an opened-up lane to attack, which aligns with his previous comments about adjusting to the paint being more congested playing alongside two big men. Towns will remain out for Monday's game, but Gobert could make a return to the lineup as he's considered questionable to play.

While Edwards is expected to put up big numbers as a former No. 1 overall pick coming off a strong 2021-22 season, D'Angelo Russell is an X-factor to watch. He recorded 28 points and eight assists while dropping in seven made 3-pointers in Minnesota's win over the Bulls. Will he be a problem for the Mavs?

It was a hot shooting night for the Timberwolves all-around, and it's not easy to sustain shooting at an insanely high clip from deep while taking over 40 shots. It wouldn't be surprising to see regression on the second night of a back-to-back as a result. Regardless, the Mavs better be ready to scramble defensively.

2. Kemba Walker's Role

The Mavs received a massive impact from Kemba Walker in their overtime loss against the Cavs. He scored 19 of his 32 points in the first half while contributing five rebounds and seven assists. He was aggressive in getting to the rim despite facing one of the toughest interior defenses in the NBA and provided his usual three-level scoring impact from his All-Star days.

It surely was encouraging from the Mavs' perspective that Walker didn't end up on the injury report after playing 42 minutes on Saturday. Seeing how his knee holds up over an extended period of time is the most important element of the situation, but again, that workload was a good test.

It remains to be seen if Walker has earned a regular rotation spot in the future, but his performance on Saturday made as compelling of a case as possible in doing so. He was a high-level pick-and-roll creator, which the team has lacked since Jalen Brunson's free agency departure.

1. Luka Doncic, Christian Wood Duo Gets Extended Run?

With Maxi Kleber sidelined for at least six weeks due to a right hamstring tear, the Mavs' only frontcourt spacing option to rely on while maintaining size on the court is Christian Wood. Dwight Powell was sidelined for Saturday's loss against the Cavs, resulting in Wood starting at center.

Doncic did not participate in the Mavs' loss against the Cavs, given that it was on the second night of a back-to-back, resulting in likely load management implications facing what was Dallas' sixth game in nine nights. It prevented Doncic and Wood from building off Friday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, which featured both players surpassing the 30-point threshold in a blowout.

Wood has played at a high level throughout the season and has reached new levels with an extended run. He's scored at least 20 points in three consecutive games and is averaging 26.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks over that period. He's also shot 55.1 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from 3-point range on 9.0 attempts per game while providing significant volume.

When the Mavs deployed Doncic and Wood together, the results were impressive. The team has produced a 118.2 offensive rating, a 110.1 defensive rating, and an 8.1 net rating over the course of 404 total minutes. Whether Rudy Gobert plays or not, how the duo continues to execute will be something to monitor.

It remains to be seen if Powell will be available to play on Monday, given that he's considered questionable to do so. If Powell does play and starts, Wood should see plenty of opportunity alongside Doncic throughout the game.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.